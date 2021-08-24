No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Charlie Watts: Así lloran los famosos su muerte

Artistas de todo el mundo lamentaron el fallecimiento del baterista de los Rolling Stones.

Por Amelia Obregón

Artistas de todo el mundo lamentaron el fallecimiento del baterista de los Rolling Stones.(EFE, EPA/KEYSTONE)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La industria de la música internacional llora por Charlie Watts, baterista de los Rolling Stones, quien falleció hoy a los 80 años de edad.

“Con gran tristeza anunciamos la muerte de nuestro querido Charlie Watts. Él falleció tranquilamente en un hospital de Londres hoy mismo, rodeado de su familia”, dijo su portavoz Bernard Doherty en un comunicado.

Uno de los primeros en pronunciarse por la muerte de Watts fue Ringo Starr, ex integrante de Los Beatles, quien expresó sus condolencias a la familia.

Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts. Te vamos a extrañar. Paz y amor a la familia”, publicó en Twitter, acompañado de una foto de ambos.

Paul McCartney es otro de los integrantes de Los Beatles que lamentó la muerte de Charlie, y se dejó ver muy afligido por la noticia en un video publicado en Twitter.

“Muy triste de escuchar sobre (la muerte de) Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones. Fue un hombre muy afectuoso. Mucho amor a su familia, a su esposa, a sus hijos y mis condolencias a los Stones. Charlie fue un baterista fantástico”.

 

MÁS FAMOSOS LAMENTAN LA MUERTE DE CHARLIE WATTS

Lenny Kravitz, Elton John, Juanes, y más famosos se unieron a las miles de publicaciones en redes sociales donde lamentaban la muerte de Charlie Watts.

A continuación, estos fueron algunos mensajes de pésame que destacaron en redes sociales.

