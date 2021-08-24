Charlie Watts: Así lloran los famosos su muerte
Artistas de todo el mundo lamentaron el fallecimiento del baterista de los Rolling Stones.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La industria de la música internacional llora por Charlie Watts, baterista de los Rolling Stones, quien falleció hoy a los 80 años de edad.
“Con gran tristeza anunciamos la muerte de nuestro querido Charlie Watts. Él falleció tranquilamente en un hospital de Londres hoy mismo, rodeado de su familia”, dijo su portavoz Bernard Doherty en un comunicado.
Uno de los primeros en pronunciarse por la muerte de Watts fue Ringo Starr, ex integrante de Los Beatles, quien expresó sus condolencias a la familia.
Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts. Te vamos a extrañar. Paz y amor a la familia”, publicó en Twitter, acompañado de una foto de ambos.
#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo ��✌️��❤️����☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021
Paul McCartney es otro de los integrantes de Los Beatles que lamentó la muerte de Charlie, y se dejó ver muy afligido por la noticia en un video publicado en Twitter.
“Muy triste de escuchar sobre (la muerte de) Charlie Watts, el baterista de los Stones. Fue un hombre muy afectuoso. Mucho amor a su familia, a su esposa, a sus hijos y mis condolencias a los Stones. Charlie fue un baterista fantástico”.
Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021
MÁS FAMOSOS LAMENTAN LA MUERTE DE CHARLIE WATTS
Lenny Kravitz, Elton John, Juanes, y más famosos se unieron a las miles de publicaciones en redes sociales donde lamentaban la muerte de Charlie Watts.
A continuación, estos fueron algunos mensajes de pésame que destacaron en redes sociales.
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021
@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL
Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX— Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021
Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba— Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021
Comentarios