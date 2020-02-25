Cantante Duffy revela que fue secuestrada, drogada y violada

La cantante Duffy reveló que fue "violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante días" en una publicación de Instagram, la cual es una de sus primeras declaraciones públicas en años.

La británica declaró que ahora está a salvo, y aunque no reveló detalles específico sobre lo que sucedió, dijo que estaría "publicando una entrevista hablada" en las próximas semanas.

La compositora escribió un largo mensaje y aquí está la traducción completa.

“Solo puedes imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. La forma en que lo escribiría, cómo me sentiría después. Bueno, no estoy completamente segura de por qué ahora es el momento adecuado, y qué es lo que me emociona y libera hablar. No puedo explicarlo. Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y se sintió tan increíble finalmente hablar. La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y seguro ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo. No hay una forma ligera de decirlo. Pero puedo decir que en la última década, los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente, el sol ahora brilla. ¿Se preguntarán por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió. En las próximas semanas publicaré una entrevista hablada. Si tienen alguna pregunta, me gustaría responderla, en la entrevista oral, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y un sincero aprecio por su amabilidad a lo largo de los años. Han sido amigos Quiero agradecerles por eso.

Respeten que este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva.”