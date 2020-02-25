Cantante Duffy revela que fue secuestrada, drogada y violada
La cantante permaneció retirada de los escenarios por años.
La cantante Duffy reveló que fue "violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante días" en una publicación de Instagram, la cual es una de sus primeras declaraciones públicas en años.
La británica declaró que ahora está a salvo, y aunque no reveló detalles específico sobre lo que sucedió, dijo que estaría "publicando una entrevista hablada" en las próximas semanas.
La compositora escribió un largo mensaje y aquí está la traducción completa.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
“Solo puedes imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto. La forma en que lo escribiría, cómo me sentiría después. Bueno, no estoy completamente segura de por qué ahora es el momento adecuado, y qué es lo que me emociona y libera hablar. No puedo explicarlo. Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y se sintió tan increíble finalmente hablar. La verdad es que, y confía en mí, estoy bien y seguro ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo. No hay una forma ligera de decirlo. Pero puedo decir que en la última década, los miles y miles de días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente, el sol ahora brilla. ¿Se preguntarán por qué no elegí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor? No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté, ¿cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto? Y lentamente se rompió. En las próximas semanas publicaré una entrevista hablada. Si tienen alguna pregunta, me gustaría responderla, en la entrevista oral, si puedo. Tengo un amor sagrado y un sincero aprecio por su amabilidad a lo largo de los años. Han sido amigos Quiero agradecerles por eso.
Respeten que este es un movimiento gentil para mí, para mí misma, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia. Por favor, apóyenme para hacer de esto una experiencia positiva.”
