Beyoncé estrena nuevo tráiler y póster para el álbum visual “Black Is King”
Parkwood Entertainment y Disney + lanzaron el nuevo tráiler y póster para la cinta que se estrenará a nivel mundial el 31. De julio en Disney +.
La nueva película está basada en la musica d The Lion King: The Gift, debutando dos semanas después del primer aniversario del estreno teatral de The Lion King de Disney. La película “reinventa las lecciones del éxito de taquilla de 2019 para los jòvens reyes y reinas de hoy en busca de sus propias coronas”.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. ��please don’t get me hype���� “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊�� Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
También se anunció un acuerdo de distribución, haciendo que la película este disponible en gran parte del continente africano, incluyendo Sudáfrica, Nigeria, Ghana, Etiopía, Namibia, Camerún, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenia, Costa de Marfil, Zimbawe, Malawi, Gabón, Cabo Verde y muchos países a través de M-Net y Canal + Afrique del Grupo MultiChoice
Black Is King se filmó en todos los continentes, comenzando en Nueva York, luego en Los Ángeles, Sudáfrica, África occidental, Londres y Bélgica.
Los invitados especiales incluyen a las modelos Aweng Ade-Chuol y Adut Akech, la supermodelo Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams y Jay-Z, entre otros.
Incluye videos de larga duración para las canciones “Already”, “Brown Skin Gil”, Mood 4 Eva” y “My Power”, como se escuchó en el avance.
“Black Is King es una memoria de celebración para el mundo sobre la experiencia Black”, dijo Disney+ en una comunicado. “Los videos de ‘My Power’, ‘Mood 4 Eva’ y ‘Brown Skin Girl’ son extravagancias de elegancia y alma. La película es una historia para todas las edades que informa y reconstruye el presente. Una reunión de culturas y creencias generacionales compartidas. Un historia de como las personas que quedaron mas rotas tienen un don extraordinario y un futuro resuelto”.
