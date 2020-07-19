Beyoncé estrena nuevo tráiler y póster para el álbum visual “Black Is King”

La nueva película está basada en la musica d The Lion King: The Gift, debutando dos semanas después del primer aniversario del estreno teatral de The Lion King de Disney. La película “reinventa las lecciones del éxito de taquilla de 2019 para los jòvens reyes y reinas de hoy en busca de sus propias coronas”.

También se anunció un acuerdo de distribución, haciendo que la película este disponible en gran parte del continente africano, incluyendo Sudáfrica, Nigeria, Ghana, Etiopía, Namibia, Camerún, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenia, Costa de Marfil, Zimbawe, Malawi, Gabón, Cabo Verde y muchos países a través de M-Net y Canal + Afrique del Grupo MultiChoice

Black Is King se filmó en todos los continentes, comenzando en Nueva York, luego en Los Ángeles, Sudáfrica, África occidental, Londres y Bélgica.

Los invitados especiales incluyen a las modelos Aweng Ade-Chuol y Adut Akech, la supermodelo Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams y Jay-Z, entre otros.

Incluye videos de larga duración para las canciones “Already”, “Brown Skin Gil”, Mood 4 Eva” y “My Power”, como se escuchó en el avance.

“Black Is King es una memoria de celebración para el mundo sobre la experiencia Black”, dijo Disney+ en una comunicado. “Los videos de ‘My Power’, ‘Mood 4 Eva’ y ‘Brown Skin Girl’ son extravagancias de elegancia y alma. La película es una historia para todas las edades que informa y reconstruye el presente. Una reunión de culturas y creencias generacionales compartidas. Un historia de como las personas que quedaron mas rotas tienen un don extraordinario y un futuro resuelto”.