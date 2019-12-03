Baterista de Evanescence critica disturbios en Knotfest
Will Hunt expresó, con algo de humor, su descontento al haber sido quemada su batería por asistentes del festival.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El baterista del grupo de rock Evanescence, Will Hunt, escribió en una publicación de Instagram su opinión sobre los disturbios acontecidos durante el festival Knotfest de la Ciudad de México, que derivaron en la cancelación de su concierto y con su batería carbonizada el pasado fin de semana.
Hunt recopiló una serie de videos para expresar su malestar, con algo de humor, por los disturbios hechos por asistentes al Knotfest, además del lamentable final de su batería.
El baterista recalcó que a pesar del caos, su amor por el pueblo mexicano no cambiará.
“El motín que ocurrió fue por un grupo pequeño de i… y NO cambiarán mi amor por el pueblo mexicano o nuestros fanáticos en México”, indicó.
Además, a manera de burla, le comenta a los “revoltosos” que si realmente quieren hacer vandalismo, “al menos termínenlo bien”.
So, a lot of questions about this. First and foremost everyone is ok. We love Mexico and as a whole the fans are incredible. The riot that happened was a small group of morons and they WILL NOT change my love for the Mexican people or our fans in Mexico. As for the rest of it, here are my (somewhat comical) take aways. 1st- Do you even riot bruh?! I mean, hell, if you’re gonna do it, REALLY do it!! Burn the whole fuckin’ thing down!!! What you pack of pu@$ies did was weak and stupid- JUST LIKE YOU. 2nd. If you’re gonna torch my beautiful @pearl_drums kit that meant the world to me (second video), at least cook some meat or marshmallows over the fire!! Fuckin’ weak ass pu@$y AMATEURS!! Again- weak and stupid JUST LIKE YOU. And 3rd- to the kind worker trying to clean up the mess- before you cart off my still smoldering kit (third video and because it used to rock so hard it’s still on fire!!) you should probably make sure the embers are out because IT CAUGHT BACK ON FIRE SMOKEY!!! So there ya go......... Moral of the story is don’t half ass anything...... least of which, your fucking riot, which again was WEAK AND STUPID JUST LIKE YOU FUCKING MORONS....
“Si vas a hacerlo, ¡REALMENTE hazlo! ¡Quema toda la maldita cosa! Lo que ustedes bola de p… hicieron fue débil y estúpido, SÓLO COMO USTEDES”.
Respecto a su batería (de la prestigiosa marca Pearl), recomendó que al menos hubieran cocinado carne o bombones para aprovechar el fuego.
También se dirigió al trabajador que retiró los restos de la batería, al decirle que se hubiera asegurado que las brasas estuvieran apagadas, porque volvería a causar un incendio.
“La moraleja de la historia es que no hagas nada a medias... menos que nada, tu j… motín, que de nuevo fue DÉBIL Y ESTÚPIDO COMO TU M…”, finalizó Hunt.
El festival de metal Knotfest terminó con grandes disturbios e inconformidades de los asistentes, después de fallas en logística y seguridad por parte de la empresa organizadora, Live Talent, además de la impaciencia de los asistentes.
La noche del sábado en el Deportivo Oceanía se volvió un caos cuando los grupos que encabezaban el evento, Evanescence y Slipknot, no pudieron tocar
