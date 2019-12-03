No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Baterista de Evanescence critica disturbios en Knotfest

Will Hunt expresó, con algo de humor, su descontento al haber sido quemada su batería por asistentes del festival.

Por Redacción GH

Hunt recopiló una serie de videos para expresar su malestar. | Captura

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El baterista del grupo de rock Evanescence, Will Hunt, escribió en una publicación de Instagram su opinión sobre los disturbios acontecidos durante el festival Knotfest de la Ciudad de México, que derivaron en la cancelación de su concierto y con su batería carbonizada el pasado fin de semana.

Hunt recopiló una serie de videos para expresar su malestar, con algo de humor, por los disturbios hechos por asistentes al Knotfest, además del lamentable final de su batería.

 

El baterista recalcó que a pesar del caos, su amor por el pueblo mexicano no cambiará.

“El motín que ocurrió fue por un grupo pequeño de i… y NO cambiarán mi amor por el pueblo mexicano o nuestros fanáticos en México”, indicó.

Además, a manera de burla, le comenta a los “revoltosos” que si realmente quieren hacer vandalismo, “al menos termínenlo bien”.

“Si vas a hacerlo, ¡REALMENTE hazlo! ¡Quema toda la maldita cosa! Lo que ustedes bola de p… hicieron fue débil y estúpido, SÓLO COMO USTEDES”.

Respecto a su batería (de la prestigiosa marca Pearl), recomendó que al menos hubieran cocinado carne o bombones para aprovechar el fuego. 

También se dirigió al trabajador que retiró los restos de la batería, al decirle que se hubiera asegurado que las brasas estuvieran apagadas, porque volvería a causar un incendio.

 

“La moraleja de la historia es que no hagas nada a medias... menos que nada, tu j… motín, que de nuevo fue DÉBIL Y ESTÚPIDO COMO TU M…”, finalizó Hunt.

El festival de metal Knotfest terminó con grandes disturbios e inconformidades de los asistentes, después de fallas en logística y seguridad por parte de la empresa organizadora, Live Talent, además de la impaciencia de los asistentes.

La noche del sábado en el Deportivo Oceanía se volvió un caos cuando los grupos que encabezaban el evento, Evanescence y Slipknot, no pudieron tocar
 

