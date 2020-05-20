Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber responden acusaciones de Tekashi 6ix9ine
Tekashi 6ix9ine señaló a Billboard de falsificar sus números para beneficiar a Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber con el nuevo sencillo “Stuck With U”.
Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber no se quedaron callados después de que Tekashi 6ix9ine acusara a Billboard de falsificar sus números para beneficiar a Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber con el nuevo sencillo “Stuck With U”.
Luego de que la publicación diera a conocer la lista de popularidad de esta semana colocando en primer lugar la colaboración de Bieber con Grande desbancando hasta el tercer puesto el sencillo del rapero, es que Tekashi 6ix9ine explotó y acusó a los artistas y su equipo de trabajo de emplear tarjetas de crédito para comprar 30 mil unidades de su canción en el último minuto y así colocarse en primer lugar.
Ante estos señalamientos, Ariana decidió responder al rapero a través de las redes sociales y tras agradecer el apoyo y cariño de sus fans, subrayó que su mayor felicidad no es estar en el número 1 de la lista, sino ser feliz con su música.
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. �� there’s so much to celebrate today. �� however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. �� and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.
Mis admiradores compraron la canción. Los admiradores de Justin compraron la canción. Nuestros admiradores compraron esta canción (nunca más de cuatro copias cada uno, como dicen las normas)”, respondió Ariana Grande.
Posteriormente, envió un contundente mensaje contra 6ix9ine: “No puedes desacreditar esto tan duro como lo intentas. A cualquiera que esté descontento con su ubicación en el gráfico esta semana o que esté pasando el tiempo atormentando su cerebro pensando en tantas formas como sea posible, pueden desacreditar a las mujeres trabajadoras (y solo a las mujeres por alguna razón...). Te pido que te tomes un momento para agachar la cabeza. Agradece que estés aquí. Que la gente quiera escucharte. Es una posición bendecida para estar”.
A su vez, Justin Bieber empleó sus historias de Instagram para comentar: “Las reglas son claras, una tarjeta de crédito puede comprar un máximo de 4 copias. Cualquier cosa por encima de eso se tira toda la cantidad. La compañía Neilsen revisa esto y descubrió que todas nuestras ventas eran legítimas porque nuestros fanáticos son increíbles y las compraron. No desacredite a nuestros incondicionales con información falsa”.
Por último, el canadiense destacó que esta colaboración con Ariana fue con fines benéficos, además de increpar al rapero por solo arremeter en contra de su colega.
“Esta es mi canción con Ariana Grande y tengo el honor de trabajar con ella para ayudar a recaudar dinero para una gran causa. Si vas a decir su nombre, asegúrate de decir el mío porque es nuestra canción”, destacó.
Comentarios