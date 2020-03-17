Amy Adams y Jennifer Garner promueven iniciativa para leer cuentos que permitarán recaudar fondos
Las actrices de Hollywood Amy Adams y Jennifer Garner están participando juntas en un proyecto para los más pequeños de la casa, leyéndoles cuentos a través de #SaveWithStories.
Esto consiste en leer libros y cuentos para niños y recaudar fondos para familias americanas con niños en dificultades económicas. En Estados Unidos se calcula que 30 millones de niños dependen de la escuela para comer.
En el caso de Amy ya ha hecho su primera lectura, para la que ha elegido "The Dinosaur Princess" (La princesa dinosaurio). Ahora bien Jennifer Garner ha elegido el libro "The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark" (Los tres pececitos y el gran tiburón malo) y de esta manera poder sumar a tantos niños que lo necesitan.
“Dinosaur Princess” story by Aviana Olea Le Gallo, illustrated by Darren Le Gallo . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
El dinero que se recaude será destinado a las ONG Save The Children y No Kid Hungry. Luego que ambas empezaron a promover esta iniciativa otras figuras del entretenimiento de Estados Unidos también se sumaron.
Entre ellas están Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon y Jenna Ortega.
“Uni the Unicorn” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Brigette Barrager (published by @randomhousekids) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Con información de Elle.
