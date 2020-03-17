Amy Adams y Jennifer Garner promueven iniciativa para leer cuentos que permitarán recaudar fondos

Las actrices de Hollywood Amy Adams y Jennifer Garner están participando juntas en un proyecto para los más pequeños de la casa, leyéndoles cuentos a través de #SaveWithStories.

Esto consiste en leer libros y cuentos para niños y recaudar fondos para familias americanas con niños en dificultades económicas. En Estados Unidos se calcula que 30 millones de niños dependen de la escuela para comer.

En el caso de Amy ya ha hecho su primera lectura, para la que ha elegido "The Dinosaur Princess" (La princesa dinosaurio). Ahora bien Jennifer Garner ha elegido el libro "The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark" (Los tres pececitos y el gran tiburón malo) y de esta manera poder sumar a tantos niños que lo necesitan.

El dinero que se recaude será destinado a las ONG Save The Children y No Kid Hungry. Luego que ambas empezaron a promover esta iniciativa otras figuras del entretenimiento de Estados Unidos también se sumaron.

Entre ellas están Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon y Jenna Ortega.

Con información de Elle.