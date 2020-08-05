Alyssa Milano reveló que tiene Covid-19 después de tres pruebas negativas
Alyssa Milano reveló en su cuenta en instagram que ha dado positivo al coronavirus a pesar que ya había dado negativo tres veces.
Explicó en su cuenta que todo le dolía, tenía pérdida el olfato y no podía ni respirar, además que perdió peso, muchos dolores de cabeza fuerte. "Básicamente tenía todos los síntomas de Covid".
Durante los últimos cuatro meses, decidió tomar otra prueba en un laboratorio donde se extrae sangre para asegurarse de su diagnóstico.
"Soy POSITIVA para los anticuerpos covid", compartió, publicando una captura de pantalla de los últimos resultados de su prueba. "Tenía Covid19".
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Destacó que la enfermedad no es un engaño. "Me sentí como si me estuviera muriendo"..
"Por favor, cuídense. Lávense las manos y usen una máscara y distancia social", dijo a los fanáticos. "No quiero que nadie se sienta como yo. Estar bien. Los amo a todos (bueno, tal vez no a los trolls. Solo a las personas amables)".
Con información de People.
