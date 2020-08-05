Alyssa Milano reveló que tiene Covid-19 después de tres pruebas negativas

Alyssa Milano reveló en su cuenta en instagram que ha dado positivo al coronavirus a pesar que ya había dado negativo tres veces.

Explicó en su cuenta que todo le dolía, tenía pérdida el olfato y no podía ni respirar, además que perdió peso, muchos dolores de cabeza fuerte. "Básicamente tenía todos los síntomas de Covid".

Durante los últimos cuatro meses, decidió tomar otra prueba en un laboratorio donde se extrae sangre para asegurarse de su diagnóstico.

"Soy POSITIVA para los anticuerpos covid", compartió, publicando una captura de pantalla de los últimos resultados de su prueba. "Tenía Covid19".

Destacó que la enfermedad no es un engaño. "Me sentí como si me estuviera muriendo"..

"Por favor, cuídense. Lávense las manos y usen una máscara y distancia social", dijo a los fanáticos. "No quiero que nadie se sienta como yo. Estar bien. Los amo a todos (bueno, tal vez no a los trolls. Solo a las personas amables)".

Con información de People.