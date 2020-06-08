Actor "The Flash" Hartley Sawyer despedido por comentarios misóginos y racistas

A través de un comunicado, uno de los actores de la serie The Flash fue despedido luego que en el año 2012 publicara unos tweets que contenían referencias misóginas y racistas.

Se trata del actor Hartley Sawyer quien ha interpretado a Ralph Dibny en esta serie durante las últimas tres temporadas.

Uno de los productores Warner Bros. TV y Berlanti Productions y el productor ejecutivo Eric Wallace publicó la información en su cuenta en twitter.

Hartley Sawyer no regresará para la séptima temporada de The Flash (…) con respecto a las publicaciones del Sr. Sawyer en las redes sociales, no toleramos comentarios despectivos que se dirijan a cualquier raza, origen étnico, nacionalidad, género u orientación sexual. Tales comentarios son antitéticos a nuestros valores y políticas, que se esfuerzan y evolucionan para promover un entorno seguro, inclusivo y productivo para nuestra fuerza laboral ".

Entretanto Sawyer se disculpó en Instagram, diciendo en parte: "Mis palabras, irrelevantes de ser intencionadas con humor, fueron hirientes e inaceptables. Me da vergüenza ser capaz de estos intentos realmente horribles para llamar la atención en ese momento. Lo lamento profundamente. Este no fue un comportamiento aceptable. Estas fueron palabras que descarté en ese momento sin pensar ni reconocer el daño que mis palabras podían hacer, y que ahora he hecho hoy ".



