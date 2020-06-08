Actor "The Flash" Hartley Sawyer despedido por comentarios misóginos y racistas
A través de un comunicado, uno de los actores de la serie The Flash fue despedido luego que en el año 2012 publicara unos tweets que contenían referencias misóginas y racistas.
Se trata del actor Hartley Sawyer quien ha interpretado a Ralph Dibny en esta serie durante las últimas tres temporadas.
My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today. I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult - in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.
Uno de los productores Warner Bros. TV y Berlanti Productions y el productor ejecutivo Eric Wallace publicó la información en su cuenta en twitter.
Hartley Sawyer no regresará para la séptima temporada de The Flash (…) con respecto a las publicaciones del Sr. Sawyer en las redes sociales, no toleramos comentarios despectivos que se dirijan a cualquier raza, origen étnico, nacionalidad, género u orientación sexual. Tales comentarios son antitéticos a nuestros valores y políticas, que se esfuerzan y evolucionan para promover un entorno seguro, inclusivo y productivo para nuestra fuerza laboral ".
Entretanto Sawyer se disculpó en Instagram, diciendo en parte: "Mis palabras, irrelevantes de ser intencionadas con humor, fueron hirientes e inaceptables. Me da vergüenza ser capaz de estos intentos realmente horribles para llamar la atención en ese momento. Lo lamento profundamente. Este no fue un comportamiento aceptable. Estas fueron palabras que descarté en ese momento sin pensar ni reconocer el daño que mis palabras podían hacer, y que ahora he hecho hoy ".
