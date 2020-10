A René de Menudo le dio ganas de vomitar la serie Súbete a mi moto

What a crock of shit!!! FAKE STORY DOWN TO THE LAST DETAIL, TOLD BY THE SIDE OF AN ABUSIVE, SICK PERSON! and EVERYBODY knows that! The AUDACITY! THIS MAKES ME SICK TO MY STOMACH. The laws of the universe/karma. Nobody is an exception. Tick tock... ⏰ #menudo #menudofamily #subeteamimoto

A post shared by Naiomi Farrait (@naiomifarrait) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:29am PDT