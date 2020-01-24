Tom Brady se despide de Eli Manning tras su retiro
El menor de los Manning le ganó dos Super Bowl al mariscal de campo de Nueva Inglaterra.
“Desearía que no hubieras ganado ningún Super Bowl”, escribió Tom Brady a su colega Eli Manning, quien recientemente anunció su retiro del emparrillado.
El quarterback de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra le envió un mensaje a su similar de los Gigantes de Nueva York, quien pasó sus 16 temporadas como profesional en dicho equipo.
Cabe mencionar que los dos trofeos Vince Lombardi que el menor de la dinastía Manning ganó fueron en contra del equipo de Brady, en 2007 y 2011, motivo del mensaje en Twitter.
"Felicidades por tu retiro y una gran carrera, Eli!”, agregó el mariscal de campo de 42 años.
Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020
Además de Brady, otros compañeros de profesión le dedicaron mensajes de apoyo y felicitación a Eli, como Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Strahan y Larry Fitzgerald.
From the ‘04 Draft to your great Championships, you exude class both on and off the field, I have admired your career, Eli. Much respect Champ! -- Ben. #EliManning pic.twitter.com/sLEsbC49lg— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 24, 2020
Congratulations on an incredible career. Always a great teammate and friend. Enjoy all the praise because you’ve earned it my friend. Now we can Golf! #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/T3LVEMbZUp— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 23, 2020
Congratulations to one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. Man of the Year, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist, and ambassador for the game...the game won’t be the same without you my friend.#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8VXoKYRrB1— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2020
