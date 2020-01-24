No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Tom Brady se despide de Eli Manning tras su retiro

El menor de los Manning le ganó dos Super Bowl al mariscal de campo de Nueva Inglaterra.

Desearía que no hubieras ganado ningún Super Bowl”, escribió Tom Brady a su colega Eli Manning, quien recientemente anunció su retiro del emparrillado.

El quarterback de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra le envió un mensaje a su similar de los Gigantes de Nueva York, quien pasó sus 16 temporadas como profesional en dicho equipo.

Cabe mencionar que los dos trofeos Vince Lombardi que el menor de la dinastía Manning ganó fueron en contra del equipo de Brady, en 2007 y 2011, motivo del mensaje en Twitter.

"Felicidades por tu retiro y una gran carrera, Eli!”, agregó el mariscal de campo de 42 años.

Además de Brady, otros compañeros de profesión le dedicaron mensajes de apoyo y felicitación a Eli, como Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Strahan y Larry Fitzgerald.


