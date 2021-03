Tigres es designado el equipo de la década de la Concacaf

Tigres take top spot in IFFHS' ranking of the best CONCACAF clubs from 2011-2020, which doesn't include a single #MLS representative:



1. Tigres

2. Monterrey

3. América

4. Santos

5. Cruz Azul

6. Herediano

7. Toluca

8. Pumas

9. Saprissa

10. Alajuelense