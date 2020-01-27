“Preferiría que Dios me hubiera llevado en el coma y hubiese perdonado a Kobe”: Odom

Lamar Odom, ex compañero de Kobe Bryant en los Lakers de Los Ángeles, envió un mensaje por medio de su cuenta de Instagram recordando a su amigo, quien falleció ayer en un accidente de helicóptero.

Juntos ganaron dos campeonatos de la NBA, y en la publicación que hizo habló emotivamente sobre él.

"Estas fotos son solo la punta del iceberg de nuestra relación. Me enseñó tantas cosas necesarias dentro y fuera de la cancha... en la cancha me enseñó a forjar defensas, a tomarme mi tiempo y a como hacer que ganar fuera mi objetivo final. Fuera de la cancha me enseñó a firmar mis propios cheques”, expresó Odom.

Por supuesto, cualquiera que me conozca sabe que he sufrido muchas pérdidas, pero la única que puedo comparar con esta fue cuando perdí a mi hijo. A pesar de que nuestra relación no era padre/hijo, si no más bien como si él fuera un maestro y yo su hermano, me alegro de poder haber sido el ying para tu yang en el vestuario. Fue un placer.

“Todavía estoy esperando que los medios salgan y digan que fue un informe incorrecto, que de ninguna manera Dios se llevó tan pronto a mi hermano. Sé que he pasado por mis propias cosas en la vida tomando drogas y no siendo bueno conmigo mismo”.

“Cuando pasé por esa situación del coma, si Dios hubiera venido a mí y me dijera que me llevaba, pero perdonaba a Kobe, lo habría preferido. En honor a mi hermano, mañana me levantaré a las cuatro de la mañana para ir al gimnasio. Gigi se fue para darte las canastas. Te quiero hermano", concluyó.

En octubre del 2015, Lamar Odom fue encontrado inconsciente en un prostíbulo en Crystal, Nevada, después de dos días de fiesta en los que ingirió cocaína, opiáceos y otras sustancias, además de que había sufrido fallos en los riñones y varios ataques al corazón, por lo que fue puesto en coma. Posteriormente recuperó la conciencia y su estado físico, pero ya no volvió a jugar.