“Preferiría que Dios me hubiera llevado en el coma y hubiese perdonado a Kobe”: Odom
Ambos jugadores fueron compañeros en los Lakers de Los Ángeles; Lamar Odom estuvo en coma en 2015 tras haber sido encontrado inconsciente en un prostíbulo.
Lamar Odom, ex compañero de Kobe Bryant en los Lakers de Los Ángeles, envió un mensaje por medio de su cuenta de Instagram recordando a su amigo, quien falleció ayer en un accidente de helicóptero.
Juntos ganaron dos campeonatos de la NBA, y en la publicación que hizo habló emotivamente sobre él.
"Estas fotos son solo la punta del iceberg de nuestra relación. Me enseñó tantas cosas necesarias dentro y fuera de la cancha... en la cancha me enseñó a forjar defensas, a tomarme mi tiempo y a como hacer que ganar fuera mi objetivo final. Fuera de la cancha me enseñó a firmar mis propios cheques”, expresó Odom.
Por supuesto, cualquiera que me conozca sabe que he sufrido muchas pérdidas, pero la única que puedo comparar con esta fue cuando perdí a mi hijo. A pesar de que nuestra relación no era padre/hijo, si no más bien como si él fuera un maestro y yo su hermano, me alegro de poder haber sido el ying para tu yang en el vestuario. Fue un placer.
“Todavía estoy esperando que los medios salgan y digan que fue un informe incorrecto, que de ninguna manera Dios se llevó tan pronto a mi hermano. Sé que he pasado por mis propias cosas en la vida tomando drogas y no siendo bueno conmigo mismo”.
“Cuando pasé por esa situación del coma, si Dios hubiera venido a mí y me dijera que me llevaba, pero perdonaba a Kobe, lo habría preferido. En honor a mi hermano, mañana me levantaré a las cuatro de la mañana para ir al gimnasio. Gigi se fue para darte las canastas. Te quiero hermano", concluyó.
These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother �������� @kobebryant
En octubre del 2015, Lamar Odom fue encontrado inconsciente en un prostíbulo en Crystal, Nevada, después de dos días de fiesta en los que ingirió cocaína, opiáceos y otras sustancias, además de que había sufrido fallos en los riñones y varios ataques al corazón, por lo que fue puesto en coma. Posteriormente recuperó la conciencia y su estado físico, pero ya no volvió a jugar.
