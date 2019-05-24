"Pacman" Jones se retira tras 14 años en la NFL
Siempre noticia tanto dentro como fuera de la cancha, el veterano esquinero Adam Jones anunció su partida del deporte en redes sociales.
CINCINNATI, Estados Unidos.- Luego de 14 temporadas en el emparrillado, Adam Jones anunció su retiro a través de redes sociales.
"Me siento alto y orgulloso, como anuncio, que este hermoso paseo de la vida que he estado en la liga nacional de futbol ha llegado a su fin, estoy oficialmente colgando mis tacos, sin remordimientos", manifestó.
‘Pacman’ jugó para equipos como los Tennessee Titans, los Dallas Cowboys, los Cincinnati Bengals y los Denver Broncos.
"Siempre me va a encantar este juego, y es una bendición saber que el juego me amó", añadió.
I wasn’t just a number ,people don’t understand how much that means to a player, it meant the world to me! Peter, my friend , my brother, we are locked in for life. We worked our ass off man. We showed the game what a powerful partnership & friendship look like! We got it done, our way! I thank you for all Schaffer! Baby, My Tish, I hope you know how much I love you & thank God for you everyday , you’ve been my rock, my partner through all, you have kept me lifted when times got hard as hell, through every injury, every lost & victory, you have kept our family centered with peace & always with a smile when doing it all, thank you baby for your strength and unconditional love! Mama, those genetics is a monster baby! Thank you for those strong ass legs & quick ass feet you gave me baby! You gave up your dream to have me & passed the baton to me, i hope I made you proud. I love you Mama! Zaniyah, Triniti, & Jr, thank you for cheering Daddy on, thank you for understanding on the days Daddy couldn’t be there, you all are my world, and now it’s time for me to pass the baton & cheer you on, cause y’all up next, no cap! To my city, Cincinnati I love you, they say home is where the heart is, you will forever have my heart. Thank you for all the love & support! And To all my fans , I fucking love you for life! Y’all filled the stands, wrote the letters, stood in lines, cried for me & with me, celebrated & embraced the victories with me, y’all stayed down with your boy & I am forever grateful for the love. I left my blood , sweat, & tears out on that field, and it was amazing! I hope you all enjoyed the show. Blessed , Thankful , & Content , that’s a great way to end a remarkable chapter! Pac-Man Jones
Su carrera también estuvo marcada por sus múltiples problemas con la ley, los cuales incluyen arrestos por agresiones y conducción bajo los influjos del alcohol.
