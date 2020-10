¡Otra blanqueada! Bravos igualan hazaña conseguida hace más de 100 años

After six innings of shut-out ball from Kyle Wright, #Braves starting pitchers have combined for these numbers through 5 games this #Postseason:



1.26 ERA

28.2 IP

20 H

4 R

4 ER

5 BB

33 K



All four runs came in Game 1 of the NLDS. This group has been incredible. pic.twitter.com/UdX6RJr42O