NFL revela la cantidad de personas que vieron la primera semana

Week 1 @NFL viewership numbers are in!



*Approx. 100 million viewers!



*Week 1 avg. 17.4 million viewers -- up +7% YoY & 2nd-highest Week 1 viewership over last 5 years



*23.2 billion total minutes consumed -- largest Week 1 total since 2016



Release: https://t.co/mEEyvagp6W pic.twitter.com/H9qJedXHOj