La lluvia impide el segundo juego entre Cachorros y Marlins

Today’s #Cubs-Marlins Wild Card Series game has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather throughout the day.



It will be made up tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. CDT (6:08 p.m. if it's the only game).



Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday, 10/3, with timing TBD. pic.twitter.com/NBh9RWx1Zw