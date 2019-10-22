Chaunte Low, la atleta que vence al cáncer entrenando para Tokio 2020
La deportista desea asistir a sus quintos Juegos Olímpicos.
La saltadora de altura Chaunte Lowe ha dado muestra de que todo es posible si uno se lo propone.
A la atleta se le diagnoticó cáncer de mama este mes de junio, y ha utilizado sus redes sociales para contar su experiencia y concientizar a sus seguidores de la importancia de prevenir esta enfermedad.
No bebo, no fumo, hago ejercicio todos los días y nada de eso lo ha evitado. Al cáncer no le importa", manifestó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ni su padecimiento, ni el haberse sometido a una masectomía completa, le ha impedido seguir entrenando, pues su meta es llegar a Tokio 2020, sus quintos Juegos Olímpicos.
En Beijing 2008 se colgó el bronce en el salto de altura, y en 2005 obtuvo la plata en la misma prueba, en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo.
Made it out of surgery in one piece. #doublemastectomy. (Well .95 of a piece). Making the decision to do the full mastectomy instead of the lumpectomy was an easy one. Looking at the faces of my 3 children and my husband helped me realize the risk was too great. I still have so much more to do here. I am so glad that through this entire process one thing that wasn't taken was my smile. When I compete I always smile, and people think its because I am happy. The truth is I am not happy, but instead I have joy. My joy in the Lord is my strength, that was my secret to winning. Cancer is not a battle I can fight on my own. I have to rely on the strength of the Father who created me. My joy in Him will take me through the journey victoriously. #cancersucks, but I serve a God who is real and who heals. Ladies please take early detection seriously. Breast cancer doesn't discriminate. That evil disease seeks to steal, kill and destroy. You know your body better than any doctor. Don't let them tell you that it is nothing. Keep pressing until you are satisfied. I did self breast exams at least weekly in the shower and know the exact day the lump showed up, and still it took 9-10 months for medical personnel to take me seriously because of my age. I don't drink, I don't smoke, I exercise regularly and none of that made a difference. Cancer doesn't care. Get checked! 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their life time. That is a staggering statistic, but early detection saves lives.
La plusmarquista norteamericana no compite desde 2017, pero como mamá de tres hijos, su deseo es dar el ejemplo de superación e inspiración a otros y mantener su mente ocupada con un ambicioso objetivo.
“Mi primer pensamiento fue que iba a dejar a mis hijo sin madre. A veces el entrenamiento es solo caminar porque no tengo fuerzas para más, pero quiero estar en Tokio y mandar ese mensaje”, aseguró Lowe.
One thing I have learned about being bald, is that your head gets super cold for absolutely no reason at all. I am a cold natured person so I’ve been practicing different African wrapping styles from watching tutorials online. Thank you @susangkomen for sending me this headwrap! Its so warm and soft on my sensitive scalp. I bet my scalp won’t be cold today!
Con información de Marca y Sport.
