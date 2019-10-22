Chaunte Low, la atleta que vence al cáncer entrenando para Tokio 2020

La saltadora de altura Chaunte Lowe ha dado muestra de que todo es posible si uno se lo propone.

A la atleta se le diagnoticó cáncer de mama este mes de junio, y ha utilizado sus redes sociales para contar su experiencia y concientizar a sus seguidores de la importancia de prevenir esta enfermedad.

No bebo, no fumo, hago ejercicio todos los días y nada de eso lo ha evitado. Al cáncer no le importa", manifestó en su cuenta de Instagram.