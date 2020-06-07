Brittany Brees, esposa de Drew, revela que su familia ha recibido amenazas de muerte
La esposa del mariscal de campo de Nueva Orleans pidió una sincera disculpa a quienes se hayan sentido afectados por las declaraciones.
Brittany Brees, esposa del quarterback Drew Brees, pidió disculpas a través de su cuenta de Instagram tras los comentarios hechos por el jugador de los Santos de Nueva Orleans, mismos por los cuales él mismo ya se había disculpado.
A todos nuestros amigos y a cualquiera que lastimamos, lo haremos mejor. Queremos hacerlo mejor, queremos ESCUCHARLO, y lucharemos por ti, porque pensar que no somos parte del problema es marcar la casilla, significa que no estamos haciendo lo suficiente. Es nuestro trabajo educarnos a nosotros mismos. Lo sentimos”, compartió.
Acompañado por imágenes que contenían frases de Martin Luther King, empezó su mensaje diciendo que “nosotros somos el problema” y agregó que su familia ha recibido amenazas de muerte tras las declaraciones del mariscal de campo.
“Solo hasta los últimos días, hasta que experimentamos las amenazas de muerte, experimentamos el odio... Me di cuenta de que estas palabras nos hablaban directamente...”.
"El problema es que no estamos escuchando, la América blanca no está escuchando. No estamos BUSCANDO activamente los prejuicios raciales. Hemos escuchado historias de hombres y mujeres que hemos conocido y amado durante años sobre el racismo que ocurrió en sus vidas, historias que nunca fueron compartidas o comentadas porque de alguna manera se consideraban normales”, compartió Brittany.
Tan solo en marzo, los Brees habían sido objeto de agradecimiento, luego de que anunciaran que donarían 5 millones de dólares para organizaciones que alimentan a los necesitados, pero tras declarar Drew que no estaba de acuerdo con las protestas de jugadores en la NFL, como Colin Kaepernick, porque faltaban el respeto a la bandera, la situación se revirtió.
