Boxeador Sugar Ray Leonard sigue en reuniones de AA pese a Covid-19 de manera virtual
Ni la pandemia por el Covid-19 ha detenido al legendario boxeador Sugar Ray Leonard con sus reuniones en Alcohólicos Anónimos ; cuenta cómo su esposa lo inscribió y le ayuda a superar el problema que reconoció en 2006.
MIAMI, Florida.- Hace 14 años, Sugar Ray Leonard, boxeador estadounidense legendario, que encarnó una gran rivalidad con el panameño Robeto "manos de piedra" Durán, admitió su alcoholismo y buscó ayuda.
Por tal motivo, en 2006 se unió a Alcohólicos Anónimos y pese a la pandemia del Covid-19 sigue participando en las reuniones de manera virtual.
I took a moment in isolation this morning to reflect on the positives that are to come, the loved ones that keep me going, and all the things I’m grateful for. During a pandemic this can seem like the hardest thing to do but it is so important for mental health. pic.twitter.com/O48ZOkAOPW— Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) April 15, 2020
Leonard le contó a Vice que su esposa lo llevó por primera vez y hasta la actualida el ex campeón mundial se reúne con grupos de AA.
Para mí es como meditar, empieza mi mañana correctamente, me mantengo centrado y sobrio".
How’s everyone hanging in there? #QuaratineLife— Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) March 19, 2020
Sugar reconoce que el apoyo brindado en AA es una buena parte de su vida y bienestar durante los últimos 14 años.
The only way for a fighter to get back in shape is to fight his way back, mentally or physically, never settle. Work towards your dreams and make them reality ����— Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) February 19, 2020
El ex boxeador reconoció también que luego de pasar una década sin consumir la bebida, no ha resultado fácil ni para él, ni su familia, pero el apoyo de su pareja lo ha hecho más llevadero y le ha permetido olvidarse del vicio que por poco lo hizo perder todo lo que logró como boxeador profesional, retirado en 1997.
Our last challenge and giveaway! Let’s see your killer boxing combo. Hit the bag, shadow box, or get creative and show me your stuff. Plus, this week, you can win a Skechers gift card! Just follow @sugarrayleonard and @Skechers, like this post and comment with the hashtag #SugarRayBoxingMovesChallengeGiveaway for a chance to win one of six $75 Skechers gift cards. Then, for a chance to win one of two $150 Skechers gift cards, do all of the above, PLUS upload a video of you trying the challenge and tag @Skechers and use the hashtag #SugarRayBoxingMovesChallengeGiveaway. Let me see those hands! ���������������� �������� �������� ���������� ���� @ ���� ���� ���� ������ ���� @ ���� ���� ������. �������������� ������ ���� ������������ �������� ��������. ���������������� ���������� ���� �������� ���� @���������������� ������. ���� ���������������� ������������������. �������� ���� �������������� ������������ ���� ������������ ���� ���������������� �������������� ������������������. ���������� ������������ ���������� ���� ������������ $������ ������ �������� - $�������� ����������. ������������������ ���� ����������������, ��.��.��., ������.
Comentarios