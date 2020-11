Betts y Arenado entre los Ganadores del Guante de Oro de Grandes Ligas

Nolan Arenado has won his 8th consecutive Gold Glove Award, matching Scott Rolen for 3rd-most among 3B all-time.



His streak of 8 straight Gold Gloves is the 2nd-longest streak to begin a career in MLB history trailing only Ichiro Suzuki (10 straight).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/N1cliRh2xg