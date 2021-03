Astros confirman a José Urquidy como parte de su rotación de abridores

Astros Manager, Dusty Baker, has announced his starting rotation to open the season...Opening Day, 4/1 at OAK, Zack Greinke...Cristian Javier, 4/2 at OAK, Lance McCullers Jr., 4/3 at OAK, & José Urquidy, the series finale 4/4 at OAK...The Game 5 starter, TBA.