Agente de Tom Brady se reúne con equipos interesados en el mariscal de campo

El veterano quarterback tendría pensado ver propuestas en la agencia libre.

Por El Imparcial

Agente de Tom Brady se reúne con equipos interesados en el mariscal de campo. | AP

Según información proporcionada por la NFL, el agente de Tom Brady se reunió con varios equipos que están interesados en hacerse de los servicios del experimentado mariscal de campo.

Don Yee, representante del jugador, ya habló con diferentes franquicias sobre la posibilidad de contratar al todavía miembro de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra; destacan los conjuntos de Raiders de Las Vegas, Chargers de Los Ángeles, Colts de Indianápolis y Dolphins de Miami.

Por parte del combinado dirigido por Bill Belichick, la fuente antes mencionada precisó que aun no le presentan una propuesta de contrato a Brady, pues están a la espera de que sea apruebe o rechace el nuevo acuerdo colectivo de la Liga.

Anteriormente, medios de comunicación reportaron que los Patriotas tomaban en cuenta al quarterback ganador de seis trofeos del Super Bowl para la próxima temporada, pese a que él quería probar en la agencia libre.

