The Brian Jonestown Massacre returns to San Diego with their psychedelic rock

San Diego, California.- The renowned band, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, a staple in the neo-psychedelic rock scene since the '90s, will once again captivate San Diego audiences on Sunday, October 15th, at the House of Blues, located at 1055 Fifth Ave in downtown San Diego .

Under the charismatic leadership of Anton Newcombe, a defining hallmark of the band, The Brian Jonestown Massacre continues their U.S. tour, showcasing not only their latest album "The Future Is Your Past" released in 2023, but also "Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees", their twentieth studio album that debuted in 2022.

Attendees can anticipate a mix of their recent hits and the timeless classics that have endeared them to fans for over three decades.

Innovation and creativity

Originating from San Francisco, the band has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and creativity within the independent rock circuit, establishing themselves as a global touchstone. With a career spanning over thirty years and a current lineup featuring Joel Gion,

Collin Hegna, Ricky Maymi, Daniel Allaire, Rob Campanella, and Ryan Van Kriedt, The Brian Jonestown Massacre remains as vibrant and pertinent as ever.

To set the mood for the evening, the guest band, The Asteroid No. 4, will be opening the show. Tickets are now on sale for those looking to immerse themselves in this psychedelic journey, with prices ranging from $30 to $85.

With two fresh albums and a commitment to breathe new life into their beloved classics, The Brian Jonestown Massacre is poised for a triumphant return to San Diego.