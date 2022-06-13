Tendencias
El Imparcial / Noticias de California / EDDIE VEDDER

Anuncian festival 'Ohana Encore' en Dana Point, California

Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morrissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas y otros estarán presentes.

Avatar del

Por Lorena Yaneim Salinas Del Valle

San Diego, California.- El día de hoy se anunció la cartelera de artistas que participarán en esta edición del festival llamado "Ohana Encore" para el próximo 8 y 9 de octubre del 2022 en Doheny State Beach Dana Point California.

La preventa del evento será el siguiente jueves, 13 de mayo a las 10 horas de la mañana en Ohanafest.com.

 

Artistas invitados esta edición

Algunos de los cantantes que estarán presentes en la primera fecha son: Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morrissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Marcus King,Painted Shield, Charlotte Lawrence, Trousdale, Seratones y Jonny Roundhouse.

En su segundo día de presentaciones, cantarán los siguientes músicos: The Blackl Keys, Haim, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and The Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser, Pluralone, Illuminati Hotties, Jaime Wyatt y Jonny Roundhouse.

Ohana Festival

Además, aún se encuentran disponibles algunos boletos para la edición 'Ohana Festival' programada para el 30 de septiembre y 2 de octubre.

