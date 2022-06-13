Anuncian festival 'Ohana Encore' en Dana Point, California
Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morrissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas y otros estarán presentes.
San Diego, California.- El día de hoy se anunció la cartelera de artistas que participarán en esta edición del festival llamado "Ohana Encore" para el próximo 8 y 9 de octubre del 2022 en Doheny State Beach Dana Point California.
La preventa del evento será el siguiente jueves, 13 de mayo a las 10 horas de la mañana en Ohanafest.com.
Artistas invitados esta edición
Algunos de los cantantes que estarán presentes en la primera fecha son: Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morrissette, The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Marcus King,Painted Shield, Charlotte Lawrence, Trousdale, Seratones y Jonny Roundhouse.
En su segundo día de presentaciones, cantarán los siguientes músicos: The Blackl Keys, Haim, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and The Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser, Pluralone, Illuminati Hotties, Jaime Wyatt y Jonny Roundhouse.
Who’s staying for the Encore?! �� Pre-sale tickets on sale Thurs. 6/16 at 10AM PT. Sign up now at https://t.co/EXskNAnoPQ. pic.twitter.com/DawIRdQu7N— The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) June 13, 2022
Ohana Festival
Además, aún se encuentran disponibles algunos boletos para la edición 'Ohana Festival' programada para el 30 de septiembre y 2 de octubre.
I’m headlining @TheOhanaFest on Sun 10/2!✨ Tickets on sale Thurs 4/14 @ 10am PT – you can sign up for early pre-sale access at https://t.co/f8av9eFCrb. Can’t wait to see you on the beach! pic.twitter.com/3Ktxvgnwzg— P!nk (@Pink) April 11, 2022
Comentarios