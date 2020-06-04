No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Rockstar Games cierra sus servidores por las protestas

El apagón se realiza la tarde de este jueves en honor al movimiento contra el racismo que está protestando en Estados Unidos.

Rockstar ha anunciado a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter, el cierre de sus servidores de GTA Online y Red Dead Online el día de hoy por dos horas, para solidarizarse y honrar el legado de George Floyd.

Ambos juegos verán un cierre a sus servicios entre las 11am - 1pm PST / 1pm - 3pm CST / 2pm - 4pm EST.

Rockstar continuó su mensaje inicial pidiéndole a los jugadores que apoyen a las víctimas de injusticia racial compartiendo una lista de organizaciones caritativas basadas en derechos civiles. Por el momento no está claro si Rockstar hará donaciones a las causas que está compartiendo.
 

 
 
 
 
