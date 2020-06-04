Rockstar Games cierra sus servidores por las protestas
El apagón se realiza la tarde de este jueves en honor al movimiento contra el racismo que está protestando en Estados Unidos.
Rockstar ha anunciado a través de su cuenta oficial en Twitter, el cierre de sus servidores de GTA Online y Red Dead Online el día de hoy por dos horas, para solidarizarse y honrar el legado de George Floyd.
Ambos juegos verán un cierre a sus servicios entre las 11am - 1pm PST / 1pm - 3pm CST / 2pm - 4pm EST.
Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020
Rockstar continuó su mensaje inicial pidiéndole a los jugadores que apoyen a las víctimas de injusticia racial compartiendo una lista de organizaciones caritativas basadas en derechos civiles. Por el momento no está claro si Rockstar hará donaciones a las causas que está compartiendo.
Following the memorial, we hope you will join us in further honoring the many victims of America's racial injustices by supporting their families, black-owned businesses, those marching on the streets, and coalitions through the organizations listed here: https://t.co/yIQu2R1pJb— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020
