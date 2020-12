Among Us lanza tráiler se su mapa nuevo y anuncia sorpresas

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

�� all new tasks

�� your choice of what room to start in

�� ladders?!

�� and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY