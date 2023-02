Visita el Gran Cañón: guía para ‘first-timers’

The Earth's crust has fractured in Bright Angel Canyon, lifting one side of the rock layers and lowering the other, creating a fault. Sixty million years ago the west side of Bright Angel Fault was lifted higher than the east side. The exposed walls of this fault allow us to see the geological history of the area. Tropical seas, coastal beaches, sand dunes, swamps, lagoons, and Sahara-like deserts are represented by the horizontal layers that are exposed. The upper five layers of stacked rock records 70 million years of rising and falling sea levels. The limestone layers represent shallow sea environments, sandstone layers mean sandy beaches or dunes, while shale layers translate to mud flats, swamps, or coastal plans. Bright Angel Canyon was photographed at sunrise from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA.-Not Released (NR)