VIDEO: Secuestran a adolescente cuando caminaba con su madre

***AMBER ALERT - PLEASE RETWEET***

The NYPD - 40th Pct. is investigating a child abduction that occurred at 745 Eagle Ave, Bronx, NY at 11:30 PM on 12/16/2019.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information. pic.twitter.com/YGDpPyivBP