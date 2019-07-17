VIDEO: Alpinista descubre lago en zona normalmente congelada
“Tiempo para hacer sonar las alarmas”, dijo el joven alpinista tras el hallazgo.
FRANCIA.- Un alpinista descubrió un lago de nieve glacial derretido a casi 3 mil 400 metros de altitud en los Alpes franceses.
Bryan Mestre, un instructor de 24 años, compartió en Instagram imágenes sobre su preocupante hallazgo y detalló que la laguna se formó en solo diez días en las inmediaciones de la cima del Mont Blanc, el pico más alto de la cadena montañosa.
Time to sound the alarm... The problem here? These two pictures were taken only 10 days apart... It was taken earlier on June 28th, the second one was shared by Paul Todhunter. Only 10 days of extreme heat were enough to collapse, melt and form a lake at the base of the Dent du Géant and the Aiguilles Marbrées That I know, this is the first time anything like that as ever happened. Southern Europe and the Alps have been struck by a massive heatwave with temperature ranging from 40 to 50 degrees, the below 0 freezing altitude was as high as 4,700m (15,400ft) and during the day temperatures as high as 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) were felt on top of Mont Blanc 4,810m (15,780ft)... This is truly alarming glaciers all over the world are melting at an exponential speed...
El joven alpinista comentó que es “Tiempo para hacer sonar las alarmas”.
Mestre culpó al cambio climático por el derretimiento de la zona, en particular a la ola de calor que ha azotado las cumbres de los Alpes recientemente.
To all the people claiming it was a fake or a photoshopped picture, a false flag or whatever... It's very real, the glacier is in terrible shape and liquid water only accelerates the melting process... There's now a lake at the base of Dent du Géant and Aiguilles Marbrées....
"Me sorprendí, porque el agua en los Alpes siempre debe permanecer congelada en altitudes mayores a los 3 mil metros. Si uno trae una botella de agua, empieza a congelarse en unas horas", explicó a una radio local.
El montañista consideró como "verdaderamente alarmante que los glaciares a lo largo del mundo se estén derritiendo a velocidad exponencial".
De acuerdo con el Servicio de Cambio Climático Copernicus de la UE, junio fue el mes más cálido jamás registrado en la Tierra.
Con información de RT
