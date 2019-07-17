Mundo

VIDEO: Alpinista descubre lago en zona normalmente congelada

“Tiempo para hacer sonar las alarmas”, dijo el joven alpinista tras el hallazgo. 

Por Redacción GH

Un alpinista compartió alarmantes imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram sobre un lago de nieve glacial derretido.(Instagram @bryanthealpinist)

FRANCIA.- Un alpinista descubrió un lago de nieve glacial derretido a casi 3 mil 400 metros de altitud en los Alpes franceses. 

Bryan Mestre, un instructor de 24 años, compartió en Instagram imágenes sobre su preocupante hallazgo y detalló que la laguna se formó en solo diez días en las inmediaciones de la cima del Mont Blanc, el pico más alto de la cadena montañosa. 

El joven alpinista comentó que es “Tiempo para hacer sonar las alarmas”. 

Mestre culpó al cambio climático por el derretimiento de la zona, en particular a la ola de calor que ha azotado las cumbres de los Alpes recientemente. 

"Me sorprendí, porque el agua en los Alpes siempre debe permanecer congelada en altitudes mayores a los 3 mil metros. Si uno trae una botella de agua, empieza a congelarse en unas horas", explicó a una radio local.

 

El montañista consideró como "verdaderamente alarmante que los glaciares a lo largo del mundo se estén derritiendo a velocidad exponencial".

De acuerdo con el Servicio de Cambio Climático Copernicus de la UE, junio fue el mes más cálido jamás registrado en la Tierra.
 

Con información de RT 

