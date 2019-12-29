Piden cancelar espectáculo pirotécnico de Fin de Año en Sídney por incendios
Miles de australianos han pedido la cancelación del espectáculo pirotécnico de Fin de Año en Sídney.
SYDNEY, Australia.-Miles de australianos han pedido la cancelación del espectáculo pirotécnico de Fin de Año en Sídney como muestra de respeto a los afectados por la oleada de incendios que afecta desde hace semanas el sureste del país.
El vice primer ministro de Nueva Gales del Sur, John Barilaro, fue el último en mostrar su apoyo para que se anulen los fuegos artificiales para dar la bienvenida a 2020 en Sídney, la capital de este estado, el más afectado por la crisis.
Los fuegos artificiales de Año Nuevo en Sídney deberían cancelarse, es una decisión fácil. El riesgo es demasiado alto y tenemos que respetar a nuestros exhaustos bomberos voluntarios", dijo Barilaro el lunes en su cuenta de Twitter.
Su posición sigue a la campaña on-line a la que el lunes al mediodía se habían adherido más de 271.000 personas en la que se pide la suspensión de estos espectáculos en todo el país y destinar el dinero para su organización a apoyar a bomberos y damnificados.
El gobierno municipal de Sídney descartó suspender el espectáculo que tiene lugar en el emblemático puente del puerto, cuyo presupuesto asciende a 5,8 millones AUD (4 millones USD o 3,6 millones EUR ) y que se espera vean en directo en la orilla de la bahía alrededor de un millón de personas.
"Los preparativos comenzaron hace quince meses, lo que significa que la mayor parte del presupuesto en seguridad ya se ha gastado. La cancelación tendría muy pocos beneficios prácticos para las comunidades que han quedado devastadas", dijo el domingo la responsable de grandes eventos de la ciudad, Tanya Goldberg.
Al menos nueve personas han muerto a causa de los incendios desde julio, ocho de ellas en Nueva Gales del Sur, donde tres millones de hectáreas y más de 900 casas han quedado calcinadas, y siguen activos cerca de un centenar de focos.
Temperaturas por encima de los 40 grados alientan los incendios que arden también en otras zonas del país, como el estado de Victoria, en el sureste, donde el domingo las autoridades llamaron a miles de residentes y visitantes a evacuar una popular zona turística de montaña.
Comentarios