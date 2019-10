Pedrinho, el asesino que gozaba de exterminar criminales

S&W Episode 706: Dee and Harrison share the grim, redemptive tale of Pedro Rodrigues Filho, the Brazilian real-life #Dexter. #Florida woman bites #testicles of Truck Stop #camel. NY college student acts #autistic to scare off rapist. #podcast #truecrime https://t.co/xM8zPAA0NX pic.twitter.com/UUSjrS8xNZ