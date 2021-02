La FDA investiga origen del brote de listeria que se ha registrado en EU; queso fresco ‘estilo hispano’ podría ser el culpable

RECALL ALERT: El Abuelito Cheese, Inc. recalled all Queso Fresco products with “sell by” dates through 03/28/21. Products include El Abuelito, Rio Grande, and Rio Lindo brand queso frescos, distributed to CT, MD, NC, NJ, NY, PA, and VA. https://t.co/8HFcAYb9Zs pic.twitter.com/LY3v6js2Et