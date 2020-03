India: Ahorcan a 4 condenados por violación y tortura de joven estudiante

#SupremeCourt dismisses #Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's #curativepetition against his #deathpenalty. All rapists will be hanged in Tihar jail tomorrow at 5:30 am.The jail authorities have already conducted dummy execution..#NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaCaseConvicts #NirbhayaVerdict pic.twitter.com/kCVn9o8DN9