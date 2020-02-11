Buscan hogar para gatito que está demasiado gordo
El peso de Wilford le hace imposible hacer casi cualquier cosa sin ayuda humana, y también sufre de asma.
VIRGINIA.-Wilford es un gatito cariñoso, dulce, amoroso y un poco gordo.
De hecho, para un gato, Wilford de 28 libras (12 kilos) es obeso mórbido, pero no deja que eso se interponga en su camino para encontrar el amor para el Día de San Valentín.
Según el DCist, Wilford, de 8 años, fue entregado a Lost Dog and Cat Rescue, con sede en Virginia, y una familia adoptiva lo acogió durante las vacaciones.
Look at this hunka-hunka walking around and being all confident! 😍 . Wilford has made great strides (literally and metaphorically) over the past week. He's walking around more, playing more, and acting much more self-assured around our resident cats. I'm so proud of him!
Mientras Wilford espera encontrar personas que lo adopten para que lo hagan hacer dieta y ejercicio para ayudarlo a perder peso, está en buenas manos, señala People.
La obesidad en los gatos limita sus opciones de tratamiento para el asma, pero Wilford tiene un pequeño inhalador que usa dos veces al día.
Puedes seguir su progreso en la cuenta de Instagram de Jen, y si te apetece, puedes adoptarlo.
***Wednesday Workouts with Wilford!!*** . Look at this guy go!! . Wilford absolutely loves to play- but he only feels comfortable doing so while safely ensconced beneath the dining room table. (Kind of like preferring to work out at home instead of at the gym!) . He is doing really well and has officially started to lose weight. He is definitely down at least half a pound, and I suspect even more, but again, his irregular bowel movements make getting an accurate assessment difficult. In any event- he's definitely heading in the right direction and seems more and more confident and content every day. . We finally feel that Wilford is in a good place to start looking for his forever family and are making him adoptable as of this week. If you know of anyone who might be interested, please have them reach out. We are looking for local adopters only right now. (Greater Washington DC area).
Wilford moves quickly for two things: (1) meal time and (2) to get away from the bath tub after bath time! . Wilford is doing really well and we've been able to cut down to just one bath per week lately.
