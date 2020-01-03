Australia en alerta máxima por devastadores incendios forestales
Más de 200 fuegos seguían activos, y las alertas de peligro extremo para el sábado activaron una de las evacuaciones más grandes en la historia del país.
SYDNEY.-Barcos de la Armada sacaron a cientos de personas varadas en playas y las autoridades pidieron el viernes a miles más que se marchen antes de una nueva jornada con altas temperaturas y fuertes vientos que se espera que agrave los ya devastadores incendios que queman Australia.
Seguramente, uma das maiores catástrofes já amargadas pela Austrália..... Saldo até agora: 5,5 milhões de hectares consumidos pelos incêndios, 1,3 mil casas destruídas, 18 pessoas mortas e quase MEIO BILHÃO de espécies animais mortas. #australia #australiafires #incendios #catástrofe #danoambiental #direitodosdesastres #meioambiente #bombeiros #novagalesdosul #batemansbay #forte_advocacia
AUSTRALIA IS BURNING AND WE NEED ALL THE HELP WE CAN GET!! There has been 14.6 MILLION ACRES (6 MILLION HECTARES) burned since September, 2019. This is over two times more than the 2019 Amazon Rainforest Fires! Our wildlife is in EXTREME danger with HALF A BILLION animals dead because of these fires; the animals who are surviving are severely injured, their paws are burned and they have been separated from their families, they are alone and scared. The death toll is expected to rise with dozens of people missing and many people already dying from these fires. A large portion of the NSW South Coast has been evacuated, with only 1 or 2 exits out of town, these towns are running out of food, water and petrol. 350 MILLION METRIC TONS of CO2 have been emitted due to these fires, and have made the air smothering Sydney and Canberra 11 times more hazardous than the hazardous levels for human health, this smoke is and has been killing people. Thousands of people were evacuated onto a BEACH, awaiting the sirens of the fire trucks to tell them when to run in the water away from the fire. This is a humanitarian crisis. IF THIS WAS AMERICA, THE WORLD WOULD BE IN A FRENZY RIGHT NOW, BUT AUSTRALIA HAS BEEN BURNING SINCE SEPTEMBER AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT. #AUSTRALIA #AUSTRALIAFIRES #AUSTRALIABURNS #AUSTRALIABURNING #AUSTRALIAISBURNING
El tráfico se colapsó y los bomberos escoltaron a convoyes de desalojados mientras las llamas amenazaban con cerrar carreteras.
En el estado de Victoria, su primer ministro, Daniel Andrews, declaró una situación de desastre en gran parte de la zona oriental, lo que permitió al gobierno ordenar la evacuación de una zona con hasta 140 mil residentes estables y decenas de miles de turistas más.
“Si pueden marcharse, deben marcharse”, alertó Andrews.
En Australia Sur, los bomberos dijeron que las condiciones climáticas eran un motivo de preocupación por los focos que seguían activos.
Our hearts go out to all of those affected by the terrible fires across Australia’s East Coast right now. No words could explain the devastating impact this has and continues to have on it’s residents - both human and animal. Sending all our love and positive thoughts. ������ #MadeInMada #ClimateChange #ClimateChangeIsReal
“Las fuentes de ignición ya están allí”, explicó el jefe del departamento, Mark Jones. “Hay millones de chispas listas para actuar si superan las líneas de contención”.
La oleada de incendios, que comenzó pronto y coincide con el verano austral, es la más devastadora en la historia del país. Los fuegos han arrasado unos 5 millones de hectáreas (12,35 millones de acres) de tierra, causaron al menos 19 fallecidos y destruyeron más mil 400 casas.
Solo esta semana, las llamas devoraron al menos 448 viviendas en la costa de Sur de Nueva Gales del Sur y docenas más en Victoria.
En el mismo periodo, se registraron 10 decesos en estas regiones, y en Victoria las autoridades reportaron la desaparición de 28 personas. Los incendios también afectan a Australia Occidental, Australia Sur y Tasmania.
La marina desalojó a cientos de personas de Mallacoota, una localidad costera de Victoria que pasó días aislada por unos incendios que obligaron a hasta 4 mil residentes y turistas a refugiarse en las playas. Embarcaciones de carga trasladaron a los afectados desde la costa al HMAS Choules.
The little Koala who went viral after a dramatic rescue from a bushfire in Australia has passed away �� his burns were too severe. He was estimated to be 14 years old. Initial estimates are reporting that over 1,000 Koalas have lost their lives in the climate change fuelled #AustraliaFires. But Koala populations have been in trouble for quite some time: deforestation for agriculture and logging have diminished their habitats. The climate-heating impacts of drought, bushfires and declining water availability is making it worse. But, Stuart Blanch from @wwf_australia has said that there is still time to act: "We absolutely believe there is hope to stop koalas going extinct.” . What can you do? . ��eat #LessMeatMoreVeg. A football field-sized area of forest and bushland is bulldozed every two minutes in Australia. The primary driver of this? Clearing land to raise cows. . ��hold big polluters accountable. Coal is the biggest driver of #ClimateChange in Australia, which is making the bushfire seasons worse. Big companies have known for years about the impact their businesses would have on the climate - they failed to act. It's time for them to pay their fair share for what it's going to cost to #ProtectRestoreFund damaged habitats, and front other climate change related costs. Cities like New York, San Francisco, Victoria, and dozens more are fighting this injustice, taking oil companies to court or sending them letters to ask them to pay their fair share for the climate change costs they are facing. We may not be living in Australia, but we can set an example. ADD YOUR VOICE at the link in our bio to support holding big polluters accountable. #climateemergency #deforestation #koala #koalas #lewisthekoala #riplewis #climatecrisis #actonclimate #climateaction #extinctionrebellion #savetheanimals #savetheplanet
Los que esperaban para irse contaron que, en el peor momento de su odisea, había humo y brasas por todas partes.
“Da miedo esperar”, contó Dani Barmeister a la televisora Channel Nine.
Natalie Morrissey, que también aguardaba su turno, apuntó: “Es algo que quiero olvidar”.
El comandante del buque, Scott Houlihan, dijo que 963 personas solicitaron ser evacuadas por mar y otras más dejaron la región por aire.
Our thoughts, our prayers, our hopes and our fears; for the people of #australia who flee these herrendous fires and to those who face the flames, fighting from the ground & from the air. Civilians & firefighters die, homes destroyed and animals & wildlife perish. #australiafires #bushfiresaustralia #firefighters #wildlife
En Nueva Gale del Sur entró en vigor un veto estatal para cualquier tipo de fuego. Rob Rogers, subcomisionado de los bomberos, pidió a la población que no espere para marcharse y señaló que cuatro personas murieron en sus autos mientras trataban de huir a última hora.
Australia is still burning. The fires happening in Australia have mostly been in populated areas, and as a result, 19 people have died since September and dozens still remain missing. Several areas (New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia) have evacuated over thousands of residents and tourists as hot temperatures and strong winds are expected to worsen the fires. ▫️ ▫️ "Authorities have said this season's fires are the worst in Australia's history and that the crisis is likely to last for months. Hundreds of fires are active across the nation with more than 12 million acres of land scorched." ▫️ ▫️ Australia is also home to many different species of flora and fauna, which have also been negatively affected. " It is thought that nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals are likely to have perished in New South Wales alone, according to Sydney University ecologist Chris Dickman." ▫️ ▫️ "Fires are burning across critical koala habitat and a large number of koalas are believed to have perished across key sites such as Port Macquarie and the Gold Coast Hinterland. Many others will have been left homeless and likely suffering from smoke inhalation or burns, according to the WWF, as well as starvation." ▫️ ▫️ Two things that can be done to help is SPREAD THE INFORMATION and if possible, donate to the organizations helping (Newsweek's article *link in bio* provides links to different organizations where on can donate!!!!) ▫️ ▫️ Sources: Newsweek, BBC News, USA Today ▫️ ▫️ Please feel free to comment/DM with additional info, comments, questions, etc. Also, please share! ▫️ ▫️ #environmentalprotection #climatechange #co2emissions #greenhousegases #nopollution #stoppollution #cleanair #cleanoceans #protectoceans #protecttheenvironment #ecofriendly #stopplastic #stopplasticpollution #noplastic #plasticfree #recycle #fires #Australia #Australiafires #firesinaustralia #koalas #evacuations
“Sabemos que la gente está un poco cansada de los incendios. Llevan lidiando con esto desde hace meses”. Señaló Rogers. “Pero necesitamos que sigan centrados. Mañana no es el día para bajar la guardia. Tómenselo en serio. Si están en las zonas señaladas en los mapas, no sigan ahí”.
Rogers dijo más tarde a reporteros que quien quiera quedarse debe hacerse cargo de su propia seguridad.
Gli #incendi che da mesi tormentano l’Australia hanno ucciso quasi 500 milioni di animali. Lo hanno svelato gli ecologi dell’università di Sydney, che hanno provato a stimare il numero di animali uccisi direttamente o indirettamente dalle fiamme, tra uccelli, rettili e mammiferi, tra cui canguri, opossum, quoll e vombati. Gli incendi hanno bruciato oltre cinque milioni di ettari in cinque stati, comprese le antiche foreste del Nuovo Galles del Sud, provocando l’emissione di circa 250 milioni di tonnellate di CO2. / Around 480 million animals are feared to have died in the bushfires sweeping Australia, including nearly a third of the koalas in New South Wales's main habitat. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate around 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed, directly or indirectly, by the devastating blazes since they began in September. More than 100 fires continue to rage across the country, having so far consumed more than five million hectares of land. Photo via @nytimes. . . . #australia #fire #fires #australiafires #animals #koalas #wildlife #regram
El primer ministro del país, Scott Morrison, dijo que valora cancelar un viaje a India previsto para finales de mes a causa de los incendios.
El mandatario hizo estas declaraciones en Bairnsdale, Victoria, donde recibió una acogida más cálida que la de la víspera en otra zona afectada, Cobargo, en Nueva Gales del Sur, donde fue insultado.
El humo de los incendios ha empeorado la calidad del aire y, en los lugares más castigados, oscureció el cielo en pleno día.
View from our motel as the fires burn my hometown. So much of batemans bay on fire, if you’re in the area evacuate to a safe zone. There is a safe area across from our motel at Corrigans beach park (by bells carnival). Our home in surf beach is burned but my family and pet bird are safe. Mum and Ellie grabbed sentimental things like photo albums etc. My father is returning from Victoria and left my Zias before we could tell him the the fire had suddenly encroached on the bay this morning. Hoping he stops soon in a town safe and calls us. Many homes lost in Catalina and up in surf beach. Southerly will push fire up toward the town. Birdland animal park on fire! The poor animals! Everyone be careful, stay hydrated, wear full sleeves and pants to protect from the heat and keep an eye out for one another. #batemansbay #australiafires
Alrededor de 500 millones de pájaros, reptiles y mamíferos podrían haber muerto solo en Nueva Gales, explicó Chris Dickman, un ambientalista de la Universidad de Sydney, en el diario Sydney Morning Herald.
El sector agrícola también sufrió pérdidas incalculables. Además de la muerte de cabezas de ganado, los agricultores tienen problemas para alimentar a sus animales, apuntó la ministra de Agricultura, Bridget McKenzie.
