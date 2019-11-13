Una perra aprende a “hablar” con su dueña con un teclado especial
SAN DIEGO.-Una perra muy lista ha aprendido a "hablar en oraciones" a su dueña usando los botones de un dispositivo especial que presiona para pedir comida, paseos y su pelota.
La dueña de la perra, Christina Hunger, de 26 años, le enseñó a su mascota Stella a usar un teclado personalizado que toca con sus patas para decir lo que quiere.
La patóloga del habla y lenguaje de San Diego creó los botones y los resultados han sido increíbles.
Hunger utiliza equipos similares, llamados dispositivos de comunicación aumentativos y alternativos, en su trabajo con niños muy pequeños.
Last night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said “ball” on Stella’s device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said “Good” (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said “Good” and caught the rest of her thought: “Happy ball want outside!” • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! �� • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
Después de adoptar a Stella, ella y su prometido, Jake, comenzaron a experimentar con un botón que decía "afuera" para que Stella pidiera salir.
En poco tiempo, Stella estaba usando el botón "afuera" sin ayuda, y Hunger comenzó a expandir su vocabulario.
Incluso puede usar los botones cuando se siente angustiada: Hunger dijo que cuando escuchó un ruido presionó 'mirar' nueve veces antes de 'salir'.
"Estoy en constante asombro y conmoción", dijo Hunger a la revista People. "Todos los días ella dice algo más genial de lo que dijo el día anterior".
Hello there everyone!! �� Welcome to the Hunger for Words community! I’m THRILLED you’re here! I feel completely honored by this outpouring of enthusiasm and inspiration ✨✨ Here is a fun Stella series to kick off this new chapter! • Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said “Goodbye outside.” This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined “good” and “bye” to say “Goodbye” instead of just “bye”! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, “Later Jake” ���� (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, “Bye bye bye good bye!” (Looks like we have ourselves a little @nsync fan ��) • I hope you all have a great day!
"La forma en que usa las palabras para comunicarse y las palabras que combina es realmente similar a la de un niño de dos años", detalló Hunger.
Hunger señala que la palabra favorita de Stella es 'playa'.
“A ella le encanta decir 'playa'. Y lo dice muy a menudo“, dijo.
