Lo Curioso

Una perra aprende a “hablar” con su dueña con un teclado especial

La patóloga del habla y lenguaje de San Diego creó los botones y los resultados han sido increíbles.

Por El Imparcial

SAN DIEGO.-Una perra muy lista ha aprendido a "hablar en oraciones" a su dueña usando los botones de un dispositivo especial que presiona para pedir comida, paseos y su pelota.

La dueña de la perra, Christina Hunger, de 26 años, le enseñó a su mascota Stella a usar un teclado personalizado que toca con sus patas para decir lo que quiere.

Hunger utiliza equipos similares, llamados dispositivos de comunicación aumentativos y alternativos, en su trabajo con niños muy pequeños. 

Después de adoptar a Stella, ella y su prometido, Jake, comenzaron a experimentar con un botón que decía "afuera" para que Stella pidiera salir.

En poco tiempo, Stella estaba usando el botón "afuera" sin ayuda, y Hunger comenzó a expandir su vocabulario.

Incluso puede usar los botones cuando se siente angustiada: Hunger dijo que cuando escuchó un ruido presionó 'mirar' nueve veces antes de 'salir'.

"Estoy en constante asombro y conmoción", dijo Hunger a la revista People. "Todos los días ella dice algo más genial de lo que dijo el día anterior".

"La forma en que usa las palabras para comunicarse y las palabras que combina es realmente similar a la de un niño de dos años", detalló Hunger.

Hunger señala que la palabra favorita de Stella es 'playa'. 

“A ella le encanta decir 'playa'. Y lo dice muy a menudo“, dijo.


 

