Sorprende una rata al ¨tocar¨ la armónica
Se convierte en un éxito en Spotify.
Un pequeño roedor se ha convertido en estrella de la Red tras 'interpretar' una canción en una mini armónica. Los dueños de Mr. Blik, le acercaron el instrumento musical untado de miel y el pequeño animal hizo el resto.
La composición fue titulada 'The Best Song' y ya se convirtió en un verdadero éxito en plataformas como Spotify. Además, recibió cerca de 5 de millones de reproducciones en TikTok.
@spacecaptainz
It's not the best song but at least he tried! ���� #ratsoftiktok #rat♬ origineel geluid - ratscratch
@spacecaptainz
After some long hours or hard work.. Mr Blik is very happy now that his song is released on Spotify! ���� #ratsoftiktok #rat #harmonicarat♬ The Best Song - Mr Blik
