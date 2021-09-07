No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Lo Curioso

Sorprende una rata al ¨tocar¨ la armónica

 Se convierte en un éxito en Spotify.

Por Redacción/GH

Sorprende una rata al ¨tocar¨ la armónica | Pixabay

Un pequeño roedor se ha convertido en estrella de la Red tras 'interpretar' una canción en una mini armónica. Los dueños de Mr. Blik, le acercaron el instrumento musical untado de miel y el pequeño animal hizo el resto. 

 

La composición fue titulada 'The Best Song' y ya se convirtió en un verdadero éxito en plataformas como Spotify. Además, recibió cerca de 5 de millones de reproducciones en TikTok.

