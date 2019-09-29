¡Son como boxeadores!: Fotógrafo capta impactante pelea entre dos liebres
Indicó que estos dos machos estaban comiendo y de repente se oyeron las bofetadas.
PHOENIX, Arizona.-Un fotógrafo llamado en Instagram pachuchos_art publicó una impresionante pelea entre dos liebres en el desierto.
El video del momento fue publicado en sus redes sociales y causó gran interés en los usuarios, quienes pudieron apreciar un hecho que se ve pocas veces.
Según detalló, la pelea duró aproximadamente 2 minutos.
Las he visto persiguiéndose unas a otras para tener acceso a las hembras, pero nunca las había visto entrar en una pelea”, dijo en su post en Instagram.
“Al principio comencé a tomar fotos, ¡pero pensé que un video mostraría mejor la acción! En algún momento estaba a solo unos metros de ellos y no les importó”, añadió.
Orejas vs Orejas! This fight lasted for about 2 minutes. I have witnessed them chasing each other to gain access to the females but I had never seen them getting into a fight. These two were just eating when I saw them and all at the sudden I heard the slapping. At first I started taking pictures but I thought a video would show the action better! At some point I was just a few feet away from them and they didn't care. I would guess it would be easy for a bobcat to sneak up on them when they are fighting. "Antelope jackrabbit males will fight by boxing. They stand on their hind feet, using their forelimbs to strike each other repeatedly and rapidly for several seconds. This exchange is usually quiet and the fight ends when the winner chases the loser away. Fights can be serious enough to wound a jackrabbit badly, including torn ears, cuts, and even rare injuries such as one case where a male lost the paw of its forelimb. Male on male fighting is likely to be related to competition for females, but the mating system is not well known."
Los machos de liebre antílope pelean como boxeando.
Se paran sobre sus patas traseras, usando sus extremidades anteriores para golpearse entre sí repetidamente y rápidamente durante varios segundos.
Este intercambio generalmente es tranquilo y la pelea termina cuando el ganador persigue al perdedor.
Las peleas pueden ser lo suficientemente grave como para herir a una liebre, que le pueden dejar las orejas rasgadas, cortes e incluso otro tipo de lesiones, como un caso en el que un macho perdió la pata de la extremidad anterior, según detalló pachuchos_art.
Es probable que la lucha de macho a macho esté relacionada con la competencia por las hembras, pero el sistema de apareamiento no es bien conocido todavía.
