Se reúnen con sus mascotas tras explosión de Beirut
Tras lo lamentables hechos ocurridos el pasado 4 de agosto, fecha que se registró una fuerte explosión en la ciudad de Beirut, capital del Líbano, catástrofe dejó casi 200 personas sin vida y miles de heridos.
Time to share HAPPY moments With everything that has been happening these past weeks we thought everyone needs some mood lifting happy moments so we compiled some of the heartwarming reunions that have happened since the blast. Our team has been on the ground after the Beirut Blast to help located lost pets and rescue injured ones. Our efforts reunited more than 100 guardians with their pets. These guardians had lost so much, many were injured and they were so grateful and happy to see their pets again . To see all the animals rescued from the blast and get updates - animalslebanon.org/beirutexplosion ❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️ #beirutexplosion #lebanon #searchandrescue #ALsearchandrescue #animalsearchandrescue #animalrescue #happyreunions #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
Sin embargo, algo que muy pocos han tomado en cuenta es que gran cantidad de animales también resultaron afectados, algunos murieron, otros quedaron con varias lesiones y algunos quedaron separados de sus dueños en medio del desastre.
La organización Animal Lebanon, se dedicó a rescatar y auxiliar a las mascotas que quedaron a la deriva entre los escombros y se dieron a la tarea de buscar el reencuentro con sus dueños; hasta el momento 100 personas han recuperado a sus animalitos.
Por medio de Instagram la organización compartió las imágenes donde las personas de reunían de nuevo con sus mascotas, aquellos que pensaban que tal vez habían perdido y que jamás volverían a ver, publica Debate.
