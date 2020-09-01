No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Se reúnen con sus mascotas tras explosión de Beirut

La organización Animal Lebanon, se dedicó a rescatar y auxiliar a las mascotas que quedaron a la deriva entre los escombros.

Por Redacción-GH

Se reúnen con sus mascotas tras explosión de Beirut(Tomada de la red)

Tras lo lamentables hechos ocurridos el pasado 4 de agosto, fecha que se registró una fuerte explosión en la ciudad de Beirut, capital del Líbano, catástrofe dejó casi 200 personas sin vida y miles de heridos.

Sin embargo, algo que muy pocos han tomado en cuenta es que gran cantidad de animales también resultaron afectados, algunos murieron, otros quedaron con varias lesiones y algunos quedaron separados de sus dueños en medio del desastre.

La organización Animal Lebanon, se dedicó a rescatar y auxiliar a las mascotas que quedaron a la deriva entre los escombros y se dieron a la tarea de buscar el reencuentro con sus  dueños; hasta el momento 100 personas han recuperado a sus animalitos.

Por medio de Instagram  la organización compartió las imágenes donde las personas de reunían de nuevo con sus mascotas, aquellos que pensaban que tal vez habían perdido y que jamás volverían a ver, publica Debate.
 

