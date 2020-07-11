Regresan al bosque a koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios en Australia

❤️ It’s hard to not feel warm and fuzzy with these small fluffy creatures around �� We’re excited that the koalas have moved into their newly upgraded home in the Eucalypt Forest at Tidbinbilla because now we can watch them to our hearts content all day long �� Looks like Jed, Billa, Scully, Yellow and Gulu are also excited about their new digs �� To make things even cuter, Yellow is carrying a baby joey around in her pouch ❤️ �� #koala #tidbinbillanaturereserve #actparks

