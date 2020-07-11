No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Regresan al bosque a koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios en Australia

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa.

Por Redacción/GH

Regresan al bosque a koalas que fueron evacuados por los incendios en Australia | Tomado de la red

Varios koalas que fueron evacuados justo antes de que los incendios forestales eliminaran el 22 por ciento de su bosque en la reserva natural de Tidbinbilla en Australia en enero, por fin regresaron a casa. 

Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu y Yellow fueron rescatados antes de los incendios por los especialistas de la Universidad nacional de Australia que se dedican a la preservación de especies en peligro de extinción.

El equipo que se ocupó de devolver a koalas a su hábitat natural afirma que los animales se dieron cuenta de que regresaron a su casa y estaban muy felices. Yellow, una de las koalas, pudo llevar al bosque a su cría a la que todavía mantiene en su bolsa, publica Heraldo.
 

