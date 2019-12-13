¿Qué es el "pez pene"?; recientemente se hallaron miles en una playa de California
Los gusanos de 25 centímetros de largo se denominan oficialmente Urechis caupo, pero también se los conoce como "gusanos gordos posaderos" o "peces de pene".
CALIFORNIA.-Los miles de criaturas fálicas rosadas que se descubrieron en una playa del Norte de California después de una tormenta reciente son en realidad gusanos marinos.
SHOOK �� Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈�� A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. �� Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. �� . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (��: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)
Según lo informado por primera vez por la publicación Bay Nature, el "pez pene" que llegó a tierra es el Urechis caupo, un tipo de espátula que vive principalmente en la costa del Pacífico desde el Sur de Oregón hasta Baja California, según el naturalista Ivan Parr.
Su forma peculiar es perfecta para la vida costera, lo que le permite cavar una madriguera en forma de U para sí misma y para otras criaturas marinas, como cangrejos y peces, en arena o marisma, dijo.
The Korean name for this curious creature is gaebul, which translates as “dog dick.” Here in the States, it’s known as the fat innkeeper worm or the penis fish. Its scientific binomial is Urechis caupo, or “viper tail tradesman.” Whatever you call the animal, you can find them in abundance at Bodega Bay, where they build burrows in the tidal mud flats. On Saturday afternoon, our small, but enthusiastic clamming/crabbing crew thrust shovels and shoulder-deep arms into that mud in pursuit of Pacific gaper clams (Tresus nuttallii), but we also pulled up at least twenty of these red rockets. We returned them to their subterranean homes – excepting those that were snatched by eager herring gulls. I learned later that the gulls were the smarter hunters; fat innkeepers are edible, and are even considered a delicacy in Korea. Still, even though we missed out on a prime opportunity to dine on dog dick, we had a successful, fun outing, encountering a number of curious species, some of which now reside my belly. ⊙ What you’re looking at here: • Fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • A ring of prominent setae on the butt end of the fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • Bay ghost shrimp (Neotrypaea californiensis) • Lewis’s moon snail (Euspira lewisii) • Bucket filled w/ Pacific gaper clams or “horsenecks” (Tresus nuttallii), white macoma or “sand clams” (Macoma secta), and Lewis’s moon snails • Red rock crabs (Cancer productus) back in the kitchen, icing after boiling ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ #BodegaBay #gaebul #FatInnkeeperWorm #UrechisCaupo #BayGhostShrimp #NeotrypaeaCaliforniensis #LewissMoonSnail #EuspiraLewisii #PacificGgaperClam #TresusNuttallii #RedRockCrab #CancerProductus #crabbing #clamming #huntergatherer #SonomaCounty #California #naturalhistory
Los gusanos también se consideran un manjar en Corea del Sur y se llaman gaebul, según The Guardian. Se pueden encontrar en los mercados de mariscos y, por lo general, se consumen crudos con una salsa salada, según Atlas Obscura.
