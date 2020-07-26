Pareja de la tercera edad presume ropa de sus clientes en Instagram
Una pareja se viste con prendas que nunca recogen sus clientes de la lavanderia
Sin importar el que dirán una pareja Taiwán dueños de una lavandería, deciden modelar toda la ropa que dejan sus clientes; porque en ocasiones no se les permite donar tanta ropa.
Los protagonistas de esta historia son Chang Wan-ji y Hsu Sho-er, de 83 y 84 años respectivamente, pero fue uno de sus nietos quien los motivo a crear la cuenta Wantshowasyoun, en la que en menos de un mes lograron llegar a los 400 mil seguidores.
60多年如一日的攜手，每天早上8點，萬吉秀娥依然準時開店！ 好像有個結論，萬吉只要遮起⋯禿⋯頭，就變年輕⋯然後，秀娥目前沒有hold不住的穿搭啊！ ����萬吉（身長160） 外搭：5年以上未取短袖襯衫 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 褲子：阿公私服洗衣工作短褲 ����秀娥（身長155） 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 裙子：30年以上秀娥私服 ��溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ��A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
Chang Wan-ji y Hsu Sho-er administran la lavanderia Wansho en el centro de Taiwan pero ahora comparten algunas imágenes a todos sus seguidores donde se les puede notar un estilo 'hipster' incluso 'retro' pudieran llamar otros.
Todas las fotografías han logrado miles de likes y han logrado enloquecer a miles de seguidores de todo el mundo que les ha llamado la atención el estilo y porte de ambos.
La pareja no busca hacerse famosos pero ahora sus clientes están encantados con el resultado que han dejado sus prendas olvidadas.
����秀娥：Hi����你好！Where are you from? 這件襯衫，萬吉說還記得是一位女性顧客拿來洗的，但不知道為什麼，就只來過這一兩次，也沒有再來拿衣服，不知道是否也是外地來工作的人呢？ 附帶一提，萬吉在拍照的時候一直問說：「會不會一直拍，大家就覺得不稀奇，就不想看了？」，我跟他說不會，但他還是半信半疑啦... ����萬吉（身長160） 短襯衫：至少5-10年未取軟質襯衫 短褲：萬吉私服工作褲 ����秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：至少5-10年未取絲質駝色洋裝 內搭：秀娥私服 （這套應該不用內搭但秀娥不好意思） ��溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! ��A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - - - _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfits
Comentarios