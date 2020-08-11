Mamá de trillizos comparte fotografía de antes y después de embarazo y se viralizav
Esta mamá sorprende con el cambio tan radical en su cuerpo
EU.- Una mujer que se convierte en mamá de trillizos sorprende al mundo de internet al compartir una imagen donde se ve claramente el antes y después de su embarazo.
En la cuenta "The Fair Banks Family" en Instagram, podemos conocer más sobre la historia de esta gran familia, pero lo que impresinó fue una de las fotografías que la mamá publicó.
En la imagen podemos ver a la mujer cuando se encontraba en su embarazo mientras que en la otra se le ve cargando a sus tres hijos que tuvo durante 9 meses en su vientre.
Happy IN & OUT DAY to my babes! �� 35 weeks & 5 days in, and 35 & 5 days out. (Okay I’m a few days late because that’s how things go around here lately. Their official in & out day was May 1st.) I honestly don’t remember being this large and everything that came with that until I look back at pictures. You know, the body aches, the no clothes fitting including maternity clothing, the exhaustion, the 7 point turns to roll over from one side of my body to the other, the getting up every hour to pee or move my body, the weekly ultrasounds, the not being able to bend over to pick anything up without toppling, the barely being able to walk, etc. When I look back at pictures it all floods back and also reminds me that my body is amazing! My body carried three beautiful babies into the world safely. I never shared many belly pictures because it looks kind of creepy and I was nervous about negative feedback but you know, I love my body, so here we go! I hope you love yours too. I love that I’m tall. I love that I feel pretty more times than not. I love that I’m able to be active. I love that my eyes can see, ears can hear, and nose can smell. I love that I’m smart. I love that I’m gaining strength again. I am not sharing all of this to brag, but want to thank my body. Trust me, I could have come up with just as long of a list of things I don’t love about my body, but let’s be kind to ourselves. I’d love to hear what you love about your body. Take a minute to brag about yourself because your body is amazing. You may not love everything about it, but be kind to yourself and appreciate what is awesome about you!
Esta joven compartió parte de su experiencia de su embarazo en la que relató que fue difícil por los dolores que sufría, ningún tipo de ropa lograba quedarle y era imposible que se pudiera agachar.
A pesar de eso confesó que aun le parece increíble como su cuerpo pudo tener a sus 3 bebés durante todo ese tiempo, y a pesar de que su estómago haya crecido mucho, invitó a sus seguidores a ser agradecidos con lo que se tiene.
Este mensaje conmovió a todos sus seguidores e incluso esta mamá se ganó la admiración y felicitación de muchas otras madres.
