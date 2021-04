Hallan tesoro con cerca de 600 monedas del siglo III escondido por los romanos

The hoard of nearly 600 Ancient #Roman silver coins (denarii) from #Bulgaria’s #Plovdiv, ancient #Philipooplis, hidden during the 251 #Goth Invasion of the Roman Empire, as exhibited in the 2020 Bulgarian Archaeology Exhibitionhttps://t.co/0XMm01lEn1 pic.twitter.com/do3NqXxOg7