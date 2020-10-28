Gata es aficionada a saltar sobre un lugar específico de su casa
Para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios para que la felina salte sobre ellos.
La gatita de nombre Leapfrog, tiene siete años y cuenta con una extraña afición que la ha hecho famosa en Internet, que es saltar sobre un lugar específico de la casa, entre la puerta del sótano y la de la cocina.
Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! @homedics The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it. Special thanks to @devilspahn for helping me come up with the caption! . . . . #blackcatsofig #housepanther #sillycats #Iloveblackcats #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #catsofinstagram #igcats #blackcatclub #coicommunity #adoptdontshop #instacat #blackcatsmatter #meow #crazycat #blackcatstellall #blackcatsofig#cleanair #pureair#airpurifier#oregonfires #funnycatvideos
Su dueña Jeanine explicó a Bored Panda que este lugar es donde normalmente coloca las cosas que deben llevarse al sótano, por lo cual, parece que un día Leapfrog lo tomó como un desafío personal que debía superar.
When @petco has a sale, Meowmy takes advantage!! And Leapfrog decides to cheat a bit! @instinctpetfood@greenies @purebitespettreats . . . . . . . #blackcatsofig #housepanther #sillycats #Iloveblackcats #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #catsofinstagram #igcats #blackcatclub #coicommunity #adoptdontshop #instacat #blackcatsmatter #meow #crazycat #blackcatstellall #blackcatsofig . . .
Desde entonces, para mantener a su mascota entretenida, la dueña coloca elementos aleatorios allí para que Leapfrog salte sobre ellos, mientras comparte sus hazañas atléticas con los seguidores de la gata 'voladora' en las redes.
If you are bored with board games during all the stay at home orders just invite Leapfrog over to spice things up!���� .Her real speed is literally like a rocket as you can see! . . . #cutecat#sillycats #happycatclub#blackcat #kiskisvideo#leapfrog #catloversclub#catlover#igcats #buzzfeedanimals#crazycats #catoftheday#boardgames #cats_of_instagram #cat_features #catsofig#daffodil #worldwide_meowdels #bestcat#meowstagram #meowed #obscurecatmemes #cats_of_day#pleasantcats #thedailykitten#meowfeature #catloversclub#cats.dz #funnycats#coicommunity . . .
#throwbackthursday. That time the pot called the kettle black! Volume �� . . . . #cutecat#sillycats #happycatclub#blackcat #kiskisvideo#leapfrog #catloversclub#catlover#igcats #buzzfeedanimals#crazycats #catoftheday#kettleblack #cats_of_instagram #cat_features #catsofig#daffodil #worldwide_meowdels #bestcat#meowstagram #meowed #obscurecatmemes #cats_of_day#pleasantcats #thedailykitten#meowfeature #catloversclub#cats.dz #funnycats#coicommunity . . .
Comentarios