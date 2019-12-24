Meghan y Harry quedan fuera de postal navideña la reina Isabel
El público y la audiencia no pudieron pasar de largo la fotografía que compartió la monarca.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO
La monarca de la corona inglesa, la reina Isabel II, compartió muy temprano su postal navideña 2019, en la que posó con un traje azul y su clásico collar de perlas. Como es costumbre desde hace algunos años, la abuela de los príncipes Harry y William se postró sobre el escritorio de uno de los salones del palacio de Buckingham, desde donde envió sus buenos deseos a todas las familias inglesas, pero fue la ausencia del retrato de Meghan y Harry sobre la mesa la que causó gran controversia.
La reina Isabel publicó a través de sus distintas redes social su tarjeta de Navidad 2019, pero además de extender sus felicitaciones por las fechas, hizo hincapié del 75 aniversario de del Día D de la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
Este año también marcó el 75 aniversario del Día D y en el discurso de Navidad de la Reina, Su Majestad reflexionara sobre las conmemoraciones. "En el septuagésimo quinto aniversario de esa batalla, en un verdadero espíritu de reconciliación, aquellos que anteriormente habían sido enemigos jurados se unieron en conmemoraciones amistosas a ambos lados del Canal, dejando atrás las diferencias del pasado".
La cabeza de la familia real británica dará su esperado discurso navideño mañana 25 de diciembre en punto de las 3 de tarde a través de distintos canales de televisión y de radio. Sin embargo, aunque todo parece ir bien con la postal navideña de Isabel, el público y la audiencia no pudo pasar de largo que en la fotografía que compartió la monarca se ven sobre su escritorio los retratos de su padre, el rey Jorge VI, del duque de Edimburgo, el príncipe Carlos con Camilla Parker y el de la familia del príncipe William, omitiendo la postal del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
Aunque no son los únicos que falta, pues tampoco vemos a las princesas Beatriz y Eugenia de York. Este hecho ha causado cierta polémica, pero lo que sí es real es que los duques de Sussex se encuentran disfrutando de una estancia en Canadá, un descanso que fue permitido y consensuado por la reina Isabel.
