Meghan y Harry ¿Al cine?
Tal parece que Meghan y Harry se encuentran en pláticas formales con ejecutivos de cine para llevar su historia a la pantalla grande.
CALIFORNIA.- Meghan Markle y Harry ya son residentes estadounidenses y habitan su residencia en Santa Bárbara, en California, pero junto con ellos llegaron rumores, ya que después de establecer su nueva Fundación, Archewell, también circulan varias teorías sobre un posible proyecto en el mundo del cine.
Según la revista Variety, los duques de Sussex han tenido reuniones con altos ejecutivos para integrarse a un proyecto, que hasta ahora, se mantiene en total hermetismo.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
Según los comentarios, la pareja real tuvo una plática con Bonnie Hammer, presidenta de Content Studios de NBC Universal quien, por cierto, trabajó con Meghan en la serie de televisión, Suits.
Aunque cabe destacar que el medio antes citado aseguró que Content Studios de NBCUniversal negó haber tenido alguna reunión con Meghan y Harry.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
De realizarse esta producción, los duques de Sussex no participarían como actores de reparto, sino como productores del proyecto, que hasta hoy se mantiene en total hermetismo. Todo para indicar que podría tratarse de algún documental sobre alguna de las causas que defienden.
Por ejemplo, algo que realmente apasiona a los duques es la conservación de la vida salvaje en Botswana, el primer destino al que viajaron juntos cuando comenzaron a salir en 2016.
Esta posibilidad es alta, ya que uno de los recientes proyectos en el mundo de la actuación de Meghan -de vuelta a la actuación- fue la narración de un documental sobre elefantes, que hizo de la mano de Disney.
Comentarios