Meghan Markle regresa sola a Canadá para reunirse con su hijo

La duquesa de Sussex dejó al pequeño de ocho meses bajo el cuidado de una niñera mientras ella y su esposo viajaban a Londres.

Por Agencia México

Los relatos de las diferencias entre la ex actriz estadounidense y la familia real siguen dándose a conocer. | Cortesía Instagram

Meghan Markle, esposa del príncipe Harry, regresó a Canadá para reunirse con su hijo Archie, luego de que la pareja anunciara el pasado miércoles su decisión de abandonar sus funciones dentro de la realeza británica.

De acuerdo a un portavoz, Meghan dejó al pequeño de ocho meses bajo el cuidado de una niñera mientras ella y su esposo viajaban a Londres, donde llegaron el pasado lunes, después de pasar siete semanas en Canadá.

Según el diario “Daily Mail”, Harry se reunirá en breve con ella, pues tuvo que quedarse en el Reino Unido cumpliendo con algunas labores que todavía le corresponden.

 

Mientras esto sucede con Meghan y Harry, los relatos de las diferencias entre la ex actriz estadounidense y la familia real siguen dándose a conocer, y ahora ha salido a la luz uno muy peculiar que surgió durante el enlace matrimonial de la pareja.

Recordando que la boda se llevó a cabo en la capilla de San Jorge, lugar emblemático de la realeza que data del siglo XV y que ha sido escenario de varias bodas y funerales de miembros de la monarquía, e inclusive se espera que cuando llegue el día, ahí se lleve a cabo el funeral de la reina Isabel II, la periodista Sarah Lyall relató en The New York Times que Meghan sugirió que dicho recinto olía rancio, por lo que recomendó combatir el problema con ambientadores que acabaran con el aroma, hecho que los analistas monárquicos tomaron como presagio de que Markle no iba a acatar tan fácilmente las viejas tradiciones si no se encontraba cómoda con ellas.

