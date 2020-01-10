Meghan Markle regresa sola a Canadá para reunirse con su hijo
La duquesa de Sussex dejó al pequeño de ocho meses bajo el cuidado de una niñera mientras ella y su esposo viajaban a Londres.
Meghan Markle, esposa del príncipe Harry, regresó a Canadá para reunirse con su hijo Archie, luego de que la pareja anunciara el pasado miércoles su decisión de abandonar sus funciones dentro de la realeza británica.
De acuerdo a un portavoz, Meghan dejó al pequeño de ocho meses bajo el cuidado de una niñera mientras ella y su esposo viajaban a Londres, donde llegaron el pasado lunes, después de pasar siete semanas en Canadá.
Según el diario “Daily Mail”, Harry se reunirá en breve con ella, pues tuvo que quedarse en el Reino Unido cumpliendo con algunas labores que todavía le corresponden.
Mientras esto sucede con Meghan y Harry, los relatos de las diferencias entre la ex actriz estadounidense y la familia real siguen dándose a conocer, y ahora ha salido a la luz uno muy peculiar que surgió durante el enlace matrimonial de la pareja.
Recordando que la boda se llevó a cabo en la capilla de San Jorge, lugar emblemático de la realeza que data del siglo XV y que ha sido escenario de varias bodas y funerales de miembros de la monarquía, e inclusive se espera que cuando llegue el día, ahí se lleve a cabo el funeral de la reina Isabel II, la periodista Sarah Lyall relató en The New York Times que Meghan sugirió que dicho recinto olía rancio, por lo que recomendó combatir el problema con ambientadores que acabaran con el aroma, hecho que los analistas monárquicos tomaron como presagio de que Markle no iba a acatar tan fácilmente las viejas tradiciones si no se encontraba cómoda con ellas.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did - and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
