La Casa Británica borra a Markle de la historia de los Royal
Tras su separación de la familia real, el palacio echó mano de este recurso para borrar el paso de Meghan dentro de la familia real.
Han pasado casi cinco meses desde de la separación oficial de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry de la familia real, y ahora el palacio ha tomado una nueva medida para deslindarse de la royal couple, pero, sobre todo, esta acción deja entrever el deseo de la institución por “borrar” el pasado de la duquesa de Sussex antes de pertenecer a la realeza.
Hace unos días, el sitio web de la familia real eliminó grandes fragmentos de la biografía de Meghan, específicamente de las referencias de empoderamiento hacia las mujeres y su trabajo en un comedor público de los 13 a los 17 años.
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store...” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal
En la biografía pasada, también se incluyó la famosa cita de Meghan de una conferencia de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York en 2015 cuando dijo: "Estoy orgullosa de ser mujer y feminista".
En cambio ahora, en el espacio donde se detallan las biografías y deberes de los miembros de alto rango de la familia real, no contiene ningún dato biográfico sobre Meghan y únicamente se hace referencia a su mudanza a Estados Unidos: “Como se anunció en enero, el duque y la duquesa han retrocedido como miembros de alto rango de la familia real”, se lee en la web.
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
En cuanto a las actividades relacionadas con la filantropía en las que participó la duquesa de Sussex mientras formó parte de la familia real, fueron incluidas en la sección “Obra caritativa”, dentro de la página. Mientras tanto, las biografías del resto de los integrantes de la familia real siguen en el espacio con normalidad.
“Desde muy joven, la duquesa tenía una gran conciencia de los problemas sociales y participó activamente en el trabajo de caridad. A los 11 años hizo una campaña exitosa para que una compañía modificara su anuncio de televisión que usaba lenguaje sexista para vender detergente”, se leía en la biografía original.
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
“Su Alteza Real también fue voluntaria en un comedor de beneficencia en Skind Row, Los Ángeles, entre los 13 y 17 años. Continuó siendo voluntaria en el comedor de beneficencia cuando regresó a su hogar, en Los Ángeles hasta los 22 años. Estas primeras experiencias ayudaron a formar su compromiso de por vida como la injusticia social y el empoderamiento de las mujeres”, añadía el texto original.
Esta nueva acción se suma a la eliminación del tratamiento de Alteza real para Meghan y Harry , así como, a la prohibición impuesta por la reina Isabel II del uso del término royal, en su fundación o en sus futuros proyectos independientes
Comentarios