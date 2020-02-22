¡Inspirador! La abuela fitness de 73 años que revolucionó las redes sociales
Joan MacDonald una canadiense de 73 años de edad, no sabía que después de haber pasado por una crisis matrimonial su vida cambiaría en positivo por completo.
Su matrimonio fallido le dejó grandes problemas de depresión, además artritis, hipertensión y niveles altos de colesterol, pero esto no impidió que la mujer retomara su vida y ahora se convirtiera hasta en una influencer con más de 400 mil seguidores en Instagram.
I never thought the seventies were going to end up like this! Being in videos in a gym in Tulum Mexico wearing @womensbest ! ���� I am sincerely grateful for all the moments leading up to this. The journey has been long and it’s not over. I have endured many hiccups and frustrations. I have battled fatigue, anger, self-doubt and fear. I have learned to love more, to embrace my body, to be open minded and to push forwards. I hope you all believe that my journey can be anybody’s journey. ������ I did not do gymnastics or any serious sport when I was young. I battled weight most of my adult life. I was seriously overweight for the past twenty years before starting all of this. I have had a hysterectomy when I was in my forties. I am not on Hormone Replacement Therapy. I do not eliminate any food groups. I train 5 x week for about 75 minutes with weights trying to get better each week. I do cardio 4-7 days a week for about 15-30 minutes depending on what my coach wants me to do. I take a few supplements like creatine and protein powder and fish oil but not much else. . Michelle and I will be doing a live video on my instagram tonight at 8 pm EST �������� to answer questions so please join me! With love Joan �� . Gym: @tulumstrengthclub Coach: @yourhealthyhedonista . #fitover70 #girlswithmuscle #bodybuilding #tscathlete.
Perdió más de 24 kilos en tan solo tres años y además de tonificar todo su cuerpo. "Cuando comencé nunca creí que llegaría hasta aquí. Yo solo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos. Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer y atreverse a soñar otra vez”, dijo MacDonald en una entrevista con un medio local
En varias de sus publicaciones, muestra como ha sido su cambio luego de todo este tiempo con fotos comparativas de antes y después. Contó con el apoyo de su hija para llegar a su meta de salud.
Granny make-over! �� Sometimes we need to look back just to see how far we’ve come. �� Here on the left I was pre-eyelid surgery. On the right I’m just 2 weeks post surgery! All I had was a big bunch of eyelid removed from my top lid, and now I can see again! I used to get so tired just trying to open my eyes! My goodness, why did I wait so long? ����♀️ . I have to say, the seventies are turning into a wonderful surprise. Will I do anything else to my face. No ladies and gentleman. I’m pretty darned happy with the way god made me, I just wanted to see what color my eyes really were again. Whatever you do, do it for you. Do it for the right reasons, and be at peace with age. Have a sparkly sunshiny day �� . @agelessclinicplaya . #age #ageing #transformation #eyelidsurgery #grandma
Con información de Milenio.
